Ryan Richardson is fairly new to the fitness and sports supervisor role at Thrive, and the Lewisville community itself, but has already begun creating a sense of community through gameplay and fitness. Richardson chose parks and recreation because there is a sense of family within the environment. In his free time, Richardson can be found spending his time outdoors and being active.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I’m from Southern California who recently moved to Las Colinas with my wife, Brooke Richardson, in October of 2022. I have a twin sister, Katherine Franks, and a new puppy named Shep. I’m an even-keeled individual who loves to shoot the breeze and play games.
What do you do in your role as Fitness & Sports Supervisor for Lewisville Parks and Recreation?
I have a variety of responsibilities at our recreation center from managing the fitness center, sport programs, kids camps, and teen programs. My main responsibility is to create a variety of activities for our patrons of all ages so they can stay healthy and engaged. Creating a sense of community in gameplay and fitness in a city that cares deeply about it brings me joy in my career.
What is your favorite part about your job?
Spending time with the people here at Thrive. There's not a more invigorating position that allows me to be part of all age groups, program development, and community enrichment.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Lewisville?
I like to spend time on main street for the restaurants (Seven Mile Cafe) and I am looking forward to going down to Lewisville Lake in the summer.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I was involved as a recreation leader for a variety of cities in California and as I grew up, I played in adult sports leagues. I knew this career was for me because there is a sense of family in this environment. The staff at recreation centers are caring and have similar passions as mine. I firmly believe that recreation is centerfold to community engagement. The ample amount of activities that recreation provides allows for people to create new relationships with people who are in neighborhoods nearby. One of my favorite pastime memories is having my family and friends on the sidelines of my sports games cheering me on or participating in gameplay. I love that recreation and sports brings people together.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about my faith, staying true to who I am, and including others along the way.
Who or what inspires you?
I have been self-motivated since I was a child but one of the main contributors to my inspiration is seeing others develop into better versions of themselves. This is the reason why I was a physical education teacher and now work in parks and recreation. Seeing people grow in areas they never thought they could grow in brings inspiration to my life.
What are some things that Thrive offers that some people may not be aware of?
What sets Thrive apart, is not just having an amazing, new, updated facility with a variety of offerings for all ages, but rather the staff that make this place exceptional. We have a diverse staff that cares deeply about each patron. They want to build relationships and welcome every guest into the Thrive family.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time I like to watch the Cincinnati Bengals play on Sundays and frisbee golf with my friends on the weekends. I grew up playing activities outdoors and was always active. I like to incorporate yoga, walks with my wife and dog, going to church, and trying new experiences on a weekly basis.
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know.
For those of you who have not been to the recreation center, come stop by our facility and say hi! Our staff are welcoming and we would love to show you around. Give it a shot!
