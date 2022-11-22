Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center .jpeg

On Sept. 19, city council members unanimously voted to name the new public safety center the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center in honor of Fire Chief Timothy Tittle and Police Chief Steve McFadden for their many years of public service.

 Courtesy of the Lewisville Police Department

Preliminary work recently began on the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center, which will serve as a joining central fire station and police department for the city of Lewisville.

The building will be named for Fire Chief Timothy Tittle and Police Chief Steve McFadden in honor of their many years of public service to the citizens, police and fire personnel of the City of Lewisville.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments