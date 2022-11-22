On Sept. 19, city council members unanimously voted to name the new public safety center the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center in honor of Fire Chief Timothy Tittle and Police Chief Steve McFadden for their many years of public service.
Preliminary work recently began on the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center, which will serve as a joining central fire station and police department for the city of Lewisville.
The building will be named for Fire Chief Timothy Tittle and Police Chief Steve McFadden in honor of their many years of public service to the citizens, police and fire personnel of the City of Lewisville.
Construction began on the current police department headquarters and Fire Station #1. During construction, the Central Fire Station will be temporarily located near the intersection of Valley Ridge Blvd and McGee Lane. The police department and Fire Administration will temporarily be working at a location off of Lakeway Drive.
“The City of Lewisville has a fantastic team of employees who have worked with the architects and builders to ensure that the new Public Safety Center will meet department's needs for many years into the future,” Craig Barnhart said, Captain of the Lewisville Police Department. “The City's team incorporated representatives from City Management, Information Technology, Police personnel, Fire personnel, Public Services and other stakeholders within the city who may provide input on this state-of-the-art safety center.”
The center will also serve as a storm-hardened emergency operations center that will serve during times of crisis such as the ice-storm that shut down most of the city in February 2021, Barnhart said.
The police department and central fire station have been in their existing buildings for several years and due to the city’s population growing exponentially over the years, it has caused personnel increases in both the police and fire departments.
The central fire station and fire administration has been in the same building since the 1970’s and the police department has been remodeled a few times over the last 25 years to try and keep up with the growth and needs of the employees.
“Considering the growth of both departments and the aging buildings, the citizens of Lewisville voted to approve the construction of a new joint public safety center,” Barnhart said.
The new public safety center will follow the "Lewisville Way," which has three components: Value People, Serve Every Day, and Build our Future.
“The center will create a new and exciting workplace for the police and fire personnel, through design and innovation, is intended to address employee retention and recruiting, thus building our future,” Barnhart said. “Likewise, having fully staffed departments lessens stressors and burdens of individual employees who, through a partnership with the community, serve the citizens more effectively. The building will be a beautiful structure that will also serve as a beacon of safety for our citizens.”
During construction, the project will impact public access and parking for the Lewisville Public Library, the Lewisville Municipal Court, and the Herring Rec Center. Public access to the library and court will be maintained throughout the project, but parking will shift several times. According to the City of Lewisville’s website, signs will be used to direct visitors to available parking and visitors are asked to exercise caution when visiting these municipal facilities during the construction project.
The center is a multi-phase project that will span a couple of years and the entire project is expected to be completed approximately mid-year 2024.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
