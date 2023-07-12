Two people were arrested in connection with a traffic stop that ultimately lead to a drug arrest in the early morning hours of July 5.
Lewisville Police Department officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 1900 block of Lakepointe Drive at about 1 a.m. July 5.
The driver accelerated rapidly through the parking lot of an Extended Stay America, letting a passenger out, who fled on foot. The driver eventually stopped and was detained. The passenger was eventually found by officers attempting to hide in a hotel room. During their investigation, officers located drug paraphernalia and about 5 grams of pills which were suspected to contain fentanyl. The driver, Neven Smith, 24, was arrested for no driver's license and possessing drug paraphernalia. The passenger, Adrianna Dalzell, 25, Lewisville, was arrested for evading arrest/detention, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
Theft suspects caught on alarm call
At approximately 4:30 p.m. July 6, officers with the Lewisville Police Department responded to an alarm call at Northern Tool and Equipment located at 2428 South I-35E northbound frontage road. As officers arrived on the scene, they observed a U-Haul truck leaving the business and detained the driver and passenger. During their investigation, officers determined that the suspects had broken into a locked storage area behind the store and stolen more than $15,000 worth of merchandise. Luis Acosta, 39, of Plano, was arrested for theft and outstanding warrants, including a parole violation warrant. The second suspect, Dany Solaka, 33, The Colony, was arrested for theft and possession of a controlled substance.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
