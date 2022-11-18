DALLAS – Watching film on Arlington Martin’s dynamic play-making ability on special teams made for some sleepless nights for Lewisville head football coach Michael Odle.
“It kept me up at night,” he said. “It made us work so long on the weekend. It was a lot, and our kids didn’t look good on Monday and looked a little better Tuesday and finally looked good on Wednesday to where we could get on the bus and drive here and perform well.”
Turns out, it was Lewisville’s special teams unit that gave Martin nightmares.
Farmers senior kicker Freddy Joya made a 31-yard field goal and junior Jaydan Hardy had a 54-yard punt return that led to a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter by junior quarterback Ethan Terrell, leading to a 10-0 win for Lewisville in a Class 6A Division I area playoff game at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Friday night.
Martin (10-2), on the other hand, went 0-for-3 on field goals – missing on attempts of 41, 21 and 35 yards.
Lewisville (11-1) won its 10th straight ballgame and will play the winner of Saturday afternoon’s contest between Keller and Midland Legacy in the regional semifinals next week at a time and location to be determined.
It was the second straight year that Lewisville has ended Martin’s season in the area round. The Warriors won the 2020 matchup.
The final nail in the coffin in Friday’s game was delivered by Hardy.
With Lewisville clinging to a 3-0 lead with nine minutes remaining in the contest, Hardy fielded a punt at the Farmer 37. Hardy saw a crease and turned on the jets to set up Lewisville with first-and-goal at the Martin 9 after a 54-yard return.
Terrell called it the perfect setup, allowing Lewisville to play smash-mouth football inside the Martin 10-yard line. Three plays later, Terrell called his own number. He ran 4 yards into the end zone standing up for the game’s only touchdown and a 10-0 Farmers lead with 7:18 remaining.
“Kudos to Jaydan,” Terrell said. “He took it all the way down there for us to win. It gave us great field position. It was just a great play by him.”
Lewisville’s defense, meanwhile, was up to the task all night.
Martin came into Friday having scored 62 points in each of its last two games, but the Warriors were held off the scoreboard for the first time all season.
Lewisville’s defense was on the field for a long time Friday, as Martin ran 54 plays to 36 for the Farmers – including for drives of 15 and 13 plays in the first half. However, Lewisville bent but didn’t break. The Warriors were held to 236 yards.
The Farmers’ defense then proceeded to put away the Warriors not long after Terrell’s scoring play.
Senior defensive lineman Mason Johnson recorded a 6-yard sack of Warriors senior quarterback Tristan Bittle on the third play of the ensuing Martin drive, and junior linebacker Mark Cooper intercepted Bittle on the very next play near midfield.
Johnson said the biggest difference why Lewisville was able to pitch a shutout despite being on the field for extended periods of time was its athleticism.
“It shows heart and courage and bravery,” he said. “This is a brotherhood. We’ve always got each other’s backs. We’ve got the fastest defense ever, hands down.”
Martin dominated time of possession in the first half. The Warriors ran 34 plays to just 11 for the Farmers, but it came down to the kicking game.
After Lewisville went three-and-out on its first possession of the ballgame, Martin proceeded to use nearly eight minutes of game clock and 13 plays to drive to the Farmer 11. The Warriors picked up a fourth-down conversion on a 10-yard burst up the middle by senior Michael Barrow with a fake field goal attempt. But a holding penalty stalled that drive. Martin senior Mark Williamson proceeded to miss a 41-yard field goal.
The only points of the first half came on the ensuing drive.
The Farmers attempted just four passes in the first half, but one of them produced the biggest play. Terrell saw senior tight end Lucas Sanders open in the middle of the field and delivered a 37-yard pass to set up Lewisville in Martin territory.
The pass reception by Sanders set up a 31-yard field goal by Joya for a 3-0 Farmers lead with 7:02 remaining in the second quarter.
“Who would have thought that the first field goal that we tried and splitting the uprights made such a huge difference,” Odle said. “It was an absolutely huge kick. And for Martin to be able to get down there a couple of times and not score and have that squib kick and not letting their special teams unit that is so dynamic get going was huge for us. Freddy is a huge weapon.”
Lewisville won the game despite putting up just 166 total yards. Terrell passed for 59 yards and rushed for 44 yards. Junior Viron Ellison rushed for 62 yards.
