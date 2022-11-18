Rendell Carter Lewisville

Lewisville senior Rendell Carter makes a tackle during Friday’s 10-0 victory against Arlington Martin at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.

 Photo courtesy of Genell McClendon

DALLAS – Watching film on Arlington Martin’s dynamic play-making ability on special teams made for some sleepless nights for Lewisville head football coach Michael Odle.

“It kept me up at night,” he said. “It made us work so long on the weekend. It was a lot, and our kids didn’t look good on Monday and looked a little better Tuesday and finally looked good on Wednesday to where we could get on the bus and drive here and perform well.”

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments