lewisville police file.jpg
Courtesy of Lewisville Police Department / Facebook

The Lewisville Police Department has announced that it is investigating a domestic violence murder-suicide that occurred an approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex located in the 200 block of E. FM 3040.

According to a press release from the city of Lewisville, a woman called 911 and could be heard arguing with a male subject. She told dispatchers her marriage to the man had recently ended and the argument was taking place in the parking lot of this apartment complex.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

