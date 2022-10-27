The Lewisville Police Department has announced that it is investigating a domestic violence murder-suicide that occurred an approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex located in the 200 block of E. FM 3040.
According to a press release from the city of Lewisville, a woman called 911 and could be heard arguing with a male subject. She told dispatchers her marriage to the man had recently ended and the argument was taking place in the parking lot of this apartment complex.
Shortly after, while the woman was on the phone with 911, multiple gunshots could be heard, and the call went silent, the city stated. Witnesses called 911 after hearing the gunshots to report the man had shot the woman several times, then shot himself. When officers arrived, they found the woman lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshots to her chest, and the man lying in the parking lot with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot to his head, the city stated.
The woman was transported to Medical City Lewisville hospital where she was pronounced dead at approximately 6:30 a.m. The man was also transported to Medical City where he was pronounced dead at approximately 7:25 a.m.
The Lewisville Police Department has been called to this address before to handle domestic violence-related incidents, according to the press release. The investigation into the Thursday shooting is ongoing. The names of the individuals involved in this incident are not being released at this time as investigators work to notify next of kin, the city stated.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
