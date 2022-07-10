Lovepacs is a nonprofit organization founded by four families in November 2011 after learning that there were students from Camey Elementary in The Colony who were being sent home every Friday with extra food to get enough to eat over the weekend.
“There are kiddos in every single school pretty much everywhere that come from food insecure homes and what we found, and what studies tell us, is kids aren’t able to learn in school if they are hungry. They have a hard time focusing, they have a hard time with behavior,” said Autumn Chavez, Executive Director of Lovepacs, “And so what we’re able to do is help with snacks in school when they’re in school, but when they go home from school on those long breaks the majority of their parents are working and so they’re left home alone with their siblings and so they’re missing the meals — the free breakfast and lunch that they would normally have at school they’re missing that at home and then they might not have any food in the pantry.”
Lovepacs was created in collaboration with local schools and community volunteers to provide two meals and a snack to students who would otherwise go hungry during school holidays.
“We have two chapters that run completely on their own (in Lewisville), they have their own pantry. Together they serve all of the schools in Lewisville ISD so what we do is work with the counselors in each school, elementary, middle school, high school and figure out which kids are on the free and reduced lunch plan where they get breakfast and lunch at school,” said Chavez, “And we reach out to those families through the counselors to find who needs additional assistance and both of those Lovepacs chapters serve every long weekend holidays that the kids are out of school including Thanksgiving, Christmas and spring break.”
The two Lovepacs chapters for the city of Lewisville are the LISD-East/Metrocrest chapter and the Lewisville chapter, serving students Pre-K through 12 for the past seven years.
Lewisville Lovepacs serves students that attend school at the Lewisville, Flower Mound and Marcus high schools or the Lewisville Learning Center and the Support Center. Drop-off locations for donations are located in Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village.
Over the past school year, the Lewisville chapter has delivered 5,217 bags or boxes of food to students in need, equivalenting to 83,030 meals, according to the latest newsletter.
“All of the money that we have that comes in goes back to the community so really being a grassroots nonprofit. We rely on reaching out to businesses, holding food drives with churches and schools and sports teams,” Chavez says, “Most of the ways that we kind of reach out to people is through social media and then by word of mouth. Each community also has an email newsletter and so we try to get people signed up for and then we kind of blast out what our needs are.”
Community members can help support the nonprofit through participating or hosting a food drive in the community, attending volunteer events through donations, signing up with Lovepacs AmazonSmile or by using the Amazon, Target or Walmart wish lists to purchase items for those in need.
The LISD-East/Metrocrest chapter serves the east zone of Lewisville Independent School District including The Colony High School and Hebron High School plus their feeder patterns, the North Texas Collegiate Academy (South Campus) along with 12 schools in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District.
Upcoming events for this chapter include Game Changers game night July 29 with Next Steps and The Grand Duck Derby with 35,000 rubber ducks that can be purchased to support the nonprofit in the race Sept. 4.
This chapter also has its own Amazon, Target or Walmart wish lists where people can purchase items for those in need as a method to support. There are also volunteer opportunities within both chapters that involve packing the food boxes, decorating the boxes, donating to food drives or participating in the Adopt-a-Box program where families are able to shop, decorate and donate the box filled to the pantries.
“I tell people that unlike a lot of nonprofits where you have to be 16 or 18 (years old) to volunteer, we say ‘if you can count to three you can volunteer with us.’ So it's a great place for families to volunteer,” Chavez says.
To find out more about how to get involved with the Lewisville chapters of Lovepacs, Chavez says community members can reach out to her by email and visit the Lewisville Lovepacs or LISD-East/Metrocrest Lovepacs websites to learn about new opportunities.
“There is a need and we rely on the community to step up and help us fulfill that need with the kids,” Chavez said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.