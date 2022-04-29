Two separate, fatal drownings occurred in Lake Lewisville less than three hours apart on Tuesday.
For the first of these, first responders recovered a drowning victim from Lake Lewisville outside of Little Elm Park's beachfront on Tuesday afternoon.
The Little Elm Fire Department said in a statement that its personnel was dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:30 p.m. The Lewisville Fire Department's Dive Rescue Team and the Grapevine Fire Department assisted with the call, with the former arriving at the scene at approximately 5:15 p.m.
At approximately 6 p.m., emergency personnel recovered a deceased 43-year-old female from the lake. Her identity is not being released at this time.
At approximately 7:45 p.m. that evening, Lewisville first responders were dispatched amid calls that a second victim died after drowning in the lake by a boat ramp at Lake Lewisville Park.
A spokesperson for the Lewisville Fire Department said in an email on Thursday that the victim, a 25-year-old man, “was attempting to swim after a boat that had gotten away from him.”
The Lewisville Fire Department said the man went under water and never returned to the surface, at which point the Lewisville Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden boats engaged in an underwater sonar search. The victim was reportedly recovered before 9 p.m. and pronounced dead at Medical City Lewisville at 9:18 p.m.
Authorities are still investigating.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
