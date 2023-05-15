Lewisville girls track

Lewisville’s 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays of, from left, Bre’Anna Harlin, Sydnee Wilson, Te’Anna Harlin and Paislie Allen ran in the Class 6A state track and field championships in Austin on Saturday.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Coming into this season, it was unfinished business for Lewisville seniors Bre’Anna Harlin and Te’Anna Harlin, and juniors Paislie Allen and Sydnee Wilson.

Those four runners earned a fourth-place finish in the 4x200-meter relay at last year's Class 6A state track and field meet. But last season was also one of heartbreak. They fell just short of adding a state qualification in the 4x100, missing the cut by 0.04 seconds.

