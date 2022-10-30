As part of the University of North Texas’ Art in Public Spaces course, five artists were chosen to create murals focused on combining personal creativity with art at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, or LLELA.

Juan Ramos is the fourth artist featured in this five-part series. He is a senior at UNT, double majoring in sculpture and ceramics and most of his work focuses on themes of growth in nature, horror aspects, or a mixture of both.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

