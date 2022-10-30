As part of the University of North Texas’ Art in Public Spaces course, five artists were chosen to create murals focused on combining personal creativity with art at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, or LLELA.
Juan Ramos is the fourth artist featured in this five-part series. He is a senior at UNT, double majoring in sculpture and ceramics and most of his work focuses on themes of growth in nature, horror aspects, or a mixture of both.
Ramos partnered with Kendra L. Brown on the project because they both had very similar artistic designs for the building.
“We noticed that we both have very similar proposals of honoring the LLELA staff and the people who had been taking care of the land,” he said. “We talked to each other and then we were like ‘Hey we could combine our ideas and make this a whole new idea.’”
They collaborated on the design and worked together to execute the murals, using vibrant colors to depict naturalistic scenes of everyday activities at LLELA. The paintings also highlight the important roles the staff play in maintaining the nature reserves and helping the Lewisville community.
Ramos has been into art since childhood and decided to pursue sculpture and ceramics because of his exploration of it during his time at community college.
“At first I wasn’t really sure if I wanted to do art,” he said. “I was thinking about architecture first, but I started off in community college where I took a ceramics class and I was thinking more about how I really enjoy art.”
Ramos said architecture was not something he could see himself doing long term and continued to pursue ceramics and other art classes. He eventually decided to transfer to UNT to pursue art full time.
He said it was an honor to have his art displayed at LLELA since several students in Lewisville ISD get to visit the area and see his art. Ramos has had artwork featured in smaller galleries, but this is his first piece that will be viewed by the public for a long time.
“For them [students] to see my work, as well as other visitors of the park, it's a really good experience for me and getting my art out to more people,” he said.
Since Ramos does not stick to one medium of art, he said one of his goals is to have more public art pieces if given the opportunity.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
