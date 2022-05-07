Election File Photo
MIHAI BARBU

Unofficial election results provided by Dallas and Denton counties as of 11 p.m. Saturday indicate leads for Patrick Kelly in Lewisville’s Place 6 City Council election.

Patrick Kelly has a total 2,120 (73%) votes, and Tom Cottrell has 788 (27%) votes.

The unofficial results will be canvased in a future City Council meeting.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

