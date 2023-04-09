When 2019 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Mariano Rivera trotted in from the bullpen to the field at Yankee Stadium, the Metallica song “Enter Sandman” blasted from the stadium’s speakers.
If Lewisville junior pitcher Dominique Vargas was given the option of an entrance song, her genre of choice would also be rock and roll.
"Definitely a song by Metallica and probably either 'For Whom the Bell Tolls' or 'Enter Sandman,'" she said. “I say that because I love rock music and Metallica is one of my favorite bands. They're one of the rock bands that I haven't seen live. I've seen Poison, Guns N’ Roses, Motley Crue. I'm just missing Metallica."
Vargas can check Metallica off her bucket list. She was gifted tickets by her family on Christmas for the band’s Aug. 18 show at AT&T Stadium.
Ever since Vargas first stepped on the mound for the Lewisville softball team, she has hit all of the right notes.
Vargas split time on the mound with Rikki Murray, Tamya Waiters and Bailee Medrano-Pope as a freshman, making just three appearances. But Vargas saw more playing time as a sophomore, a season that Lewisville won’t forget. The Farmers defeated Denton Guyer in extra innings to earn their first playoff win since 2015. Vargas went 7-4 with 68 strikeouts and gave up 34 runs in 57.2 innings.
Now a junior, Vargas is trying her best to help Lewisville build on a breakout season. Receiving a bulk of the action, she is more than doing her part. Vargas is now receiving a bulk of the action and she has excelled at the top of the Farmers' rotation, posting a 2.10 ERA with 108 strikeouts and has allowed just 24 runs in 66.2 innings.
Lewisville came into Thursday’s game against Plano West in a three-way tie for third place in District 6-6A along with Hebron and Marcus, though the Farmers had a three-game win streak with victories against Hebron and Flower Mound.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Vargas sat down to discuss her success, how she got into softball, Lewisville’s historic playoff win over Denton Guyer, her dad’s positive influence on her softball career and reveals what she likes to do when not playing softball.
SLM: Congrats on a great start to the season. What has been working well for you?
DV: My curve and my screw ball have definitely gotten better. Just my curve has great break and looks like it is going to be right over the plate and then it just drops off. With my screw ball, I can either go high, low or out by the chest with it.
SLM: How was it sharing the pitching load with Rikki, Waiters and Medrano-Pope during your freshman season?
DV: It was really fun with them. Obviously coming in my freshman year, I was nervous and they just helped me to keep calm and keep my nerves relaxed. They gave me a lot of tips. It was fun working with them because, even if one pitch wasn't working for us, we knew that we had maybe five others that we could try.
We had different drills that we did and talked to each other about what was working and what wasn't. If one of us would get pulled from a game, we would help each other and tell each other what the ump is calling. It was really a family bound. We worked hard and really pushed each other.
SLM: How exciting was Lewisville’s run to the area round of the playoffs last season?
DV: It was awesome seeing what we can actually do when we put everything together as a team. It was really fun just seeing all of the girls get excited and help them get there
SLM: How did you get into softball?
DV: Whenever I was 3 years old, I started playing softball. I played for Doug Gorsuch. He said to my dad that she was going to be a pitcher. My dad told coach Doug to take me under his wing, and it's been history ever since.
SLM: You mentioned your father. How supportive has he been in your softball career?
DV: My dad has always been there with me throughout my softball career. I just love the fact that I have him by my side and he is super supportive. No matter what, he is always going to be there for me, even after a bad game. He would correct me, but he's still my No. 1 supporter. At the end of the day, I know that he is always trying to help me.
SLM: How important were the wins over Hebron and Flower Mound for Lewisville?
DV: We realized that coming out into our district and how it is set up, we understand that nothing will be handed to us. No one is going to roll over and die for us just because we made it to the playoffs last year. The whole team has been working their butts off at practice and we're starting to bond really good. We're starting to become a family again.
SLM: What do you like to do outside of softball?
DV: When I'm not playing softball, me and my dad like to go out because I can't be at home because I'm restless. We like to go fishing. We like to go to car shows. Sometimes we'll just go pick up different parts from places like Home Depot and build stuff together. Sometimes we like to go hunting. It just depends if we want to make that drive or not. If I'm not with my dad, I'm with my friends going to the mall, the movies or to the park.
