In the days leading up to the Frisco Bowl, Lewisville alum and Boise State redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green recalls asking Frisco Lone Star alum and Broncos freshman running back Ashton Jeanty about his favorite memories of competing at Toyota Stadium.
“Ashton told me last time he was there he had six touchdowns,” Green said. “He’s very excited to get back in that stadium and back on the field. It’s always fun watching him run. When I hand the ball, I want to see what he’s going to do. ‘Is he going to hurdle over someone? Is he going to juke?’”
Jeanty spawned memories of what made him so dynamic during his playing days for Lone Star, rushing for 178 yards on 28 carries with a touchdown in Boise State’s 35-32 come-from-behind victory over North Texas last Saturday.
But it wasn’t just Jeanty that spear-headed the Broncos’ stampede. Green was named the game’s offensive most valuable player after he rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns and also threw for 137 yards and one score.
“I was excited and excited to be back in Dallas and play in front of my family,” Green said.
The excitement to play in a bowl game in his home state has been felt by Green since the night of Dec. 4. He and his Boise State teammates were sitting in a team meeting room when head coach Andy Avalos informed the Broncos they would play in the Frisco Bowl.
“Me and all of the Texas kids looked at each other with a certain look and we all started laughing because we were all excited,” he said.
Green then placed a call to his parents.
“I called them right after the meeting,” he said. “I was on the drive back home. They were excited. Both my mom and dad went to the Mountain West Conference championship game. They were excited to see me in person for another time.”
Green saw the field right away this year, throwing for 155 yards on 19-of-28 through the air while rushing for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Boise State’s season-opening 34-17 loss against Oregon State.
But Green didn’t receive playing time in each of Boise State’s next three games – wins against New Mexico and Tennessee-Martin and loss to UTEP – as Hank Bachmeier was at quarterback for the Broncos.
Not long after, Boise State underwent a change at offensive coordinator. Former Boise State and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter stepped in midseason, albeit in an interim role as he announced that this would be his final season in coaching.
Koetter proceeded to simplify the Broncos’ offense, deciding to go with a read-option system. It did wonders for Boise State, which went 8-2 in their final 10 games, capped off by a three-point victory in the Frisco Bowl to finish 10-4.
Green benefited greatly from Koetter’s guidance.
Green split reps with quarterback Sam Vidlak in Boise State’s 35-13 rout of San Diego State on Oct. 5, throwing for 48 yards while rushing for 105 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.
In the days after the victory, Green was in the quarterback room for a meeting. That’s when he was told that he would be Boise State’s starter going forward.
“I was just blessed with the opportunity to be the starter,” he said. “I had a whole bunch of support and my support staff was amazing. Both of my parents, my sisters, my teammates, my coaches all believed in me. I just took it day by taking and tried to get better each day.”
Green never gave up his starting role. He led Boise State to win after win. One of the memorable moments for Green was a 91-yard touchdown run in the Broncos’ 42-23 victory over Utah State on Nov. 23 – a win that capped off a perfect 8-0 mark in Mountain West play for Boise State.
“We ran that play a couple of times that game,” he said. “One time, I pulled the ball and got a little greedy. I didn’t get a lot of yards. In that situation, they all committed to the running back and the run. I just saw the corner and my reads was telling me to the pull the ball. Once I saw the corner, I told myself to keep going and keep going. The rest is history.”
Long runs like those are familiar to those who watched Green run over opposing defense during his playing days for Lewisville, where he had 1,098 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns, in addition to 4,648 passing yards and 47 passing touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons.
And while Green was more than 1,500 miles away from Lewisville this fall, he kept watch on the Farmers’ record-breaking season. Lewisville won an outright district title for the first time since 2001 and was in the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 1996.
Green visited Lewisville’s coaching staff and players, as well as his former teachers, in the days after the Frisco Bowl.
“It was fun for me to watch all of the way from Boise,” he said. “I’m just proud of them for what they have accomplished. My message to them is ‘Keep on going. Don’t settle.’ Normally I post online of the gold balls they have won. I text them good luck before all of their games. I remember the feeling of holding the trophy means a lot not only to them but for the city.”
Green feels the same passion from Boise State fans. Every week, the lore of Green grew. He was named Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year after he accounted for 2,628 yards with 24 touchdowns.
“I give all of the credit to the coaching staff for making it easier on us,” Green said. “We just built confidence each and every week. We’re a pretty young team with our skill positions with Ashton and we’re just learning as we go.”
Koetter praised Green’s growth in the days leading up to the Frisco Bowl.
“Taylen has progressed so far, so fast,” Koetter told KTVB. “Again, the sky’s the limit.”
Boise State trailed 10-6 at halftime, but the Broncos rode a 22-point third quarter to victory. With North Texas leading 24-21 in the third quarter, Green ran in from 19 yards out to put Boise State ahead for good. Then following an interception throw by Mean Green quarterback Austin Aune, Jeanty punched it in from the 1 on fourth-and-goal to put the Broncos ahead, 35-24.
It’s safe to say Boise State is in good hands with Green at quarterback.
