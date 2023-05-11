Keep Lewisville Beautiful celebrated its 37th annual cleanup on Saturday, April 29 at Thrive Nature Park.

This free event was held in conjunction with the Keep Texas Beautiful and the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup activities. Keep Lewisville Beautiful also partnered with the City of Lewisville and LLELA to host Mariposas onsite, a conservation event about monarchs and the importance of pollinators.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

