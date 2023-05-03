Lewisville is getting a new park that promises to provide the community with more greenspace and recreational opportunities called Glory Park/Parque La Gloria.
A groundbreaking for the park was held this past weekend.
The project was awarded a $750,000 grant by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in 2022 and the park's construction plans are being developed in collaboration with the city, Kimley-Horn, and local residents.
The park will feature two playground structures, a fitness station, several shade structures, a mix of soft and hard trails, pedestrian lighting, interpretive signs, and more than 80 plants and grasses in the common areas. Free public wifi will also be available in the park.
“The community engagement on this program and planning this has been amazing and if you go into the new parks department offices, you’ll see in our conference room, there’s light green butcher paper that was from one of the first meetings out here where kids and neighbors were drawing what they wanted to see,” Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore said.
Construction on the project, which is expected to cost over $3 million, just began and is expected to be completed in late 2023, with a ribbon cutting being held in early 2024.
The new park is located in an area of Lewisville where residents do not have a 10-minute walk to a park or greenspace, which is something the city's parks and recreation department is passionate about changing.
“In 2017, we joined the 10-Minute Walk to a Park Initiative,” said parks and recreation director Stacie Anaya. “The idea is that every American deserves to live within a 10-minute walk to a park because of the various benefits of access to nature, a space to gather, meet their neighbors, have space to work out and engage in healthy physical activity, and all the other benefits that come along with a great park system.”
The city's parks and recreation department identified areas in the community that were lacking in meeting that 10-Minute Walk to a Park Initiative goal. One of those areas was an area called the triangle, bound by business 121, I-35, and Corporate Drive. The department set out to figure out how to resolve that issue and collaborated with neighborhood services through the Community Development Block Grant Program to identify funding to develop the park.
The park will serve as a "Green Centerpiece" of the city's 2025 plan, which was generated by the community in the early 2015s. Glory Park/Parque La Gloria is part of the "Green Centerpiece" initiative outlined in the Lewisville 2025 plan.
“This was generated by you, the community, who said ‘We love Lewisville and want to make it better and where we will be in 2025, on its centennial, we want more green space,’” Mayor Gilmore said. “And so we created the 'Green Centerpiece' concept."
The groundbreaking ceremony for Glory Park/Parque La Gloria was held last weekend, with Mayor Gilmore, members of the city council, and park board members among the attendees. Construction for the park is expected to be completed toward the end of 2023, with a ribbon cutting early next year.
