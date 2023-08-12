LISD Teacher of the Year 2.jpeg

Dr. Isela Russell, a third-grade Spanish immersion teacher at Wellington Elementary, was named the 2023 Education Service Center (ESC) Region 11 Elementary Teacher of the Year. 

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, Dr. Isela Russell, a third-grade Spanish immersion teacher at Wellington Elementary, was named the 2023 Education Service Center (ESC) Region 11 Elementary Teacher of the Year during the organization’s annual awards banquet.

The event, hosted by the ESC Region 11 and generously funded by the EECU credit union, recognizes all of the teachers of the year from school districts in the north Texas region. The Teacher of the Year Program, sponsored by the Texas Association of School Administrators, allows districts to submit one elementary and one secondary candidate to compete at the regional and state levels. Eighty-eight teachers, representing 46 school districts in Region 11, participated in this year’s competition.

LISD Teacher of the Year 1.jpeg

