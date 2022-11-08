Cole Welliver

Marcus junior quarterback Cole Welliver helped the Marauders to clinch a fourth straight playoff berth on Oct. 28.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

Marcus junior quarterback Cole Welliver has lived in Texas for a little more than two years, but the Sammamish, Wash., native – Sammamish is located 30 minutes east of Seattle – has made a big impact for the Marauders.

Last season, Welliver split reps with Marcus alum Jaxxon Warren but still threw for 687 yards and five touchdowns. This season, Welliver has been elevated to the full-time starter for Marcus. And he has helped lead the Marauders back to the postseason.

