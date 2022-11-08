Marcus junior quarterback Cole Welliver has lived in Texas for a little more than two years, but the Sammamish, Wash., native – Sammamish is located 30 minutes east of Seattle – has made a big impact for the Marauders.
Last season, Welliver split reps with Marcus alum Jaxxon Warren but still threw for 687 yards and five touchdowns. This season, Welliver has been elevated to the full-time starter for Marcus. And he has helped lead the Marauders back to the postseason.
In Marcus’ 31-14 victory against Plano on Oct. 28 – a win that clinched a fourth straight playoff berth for the Marauders – Welliver threw for 207 yards and one touchdown. Overall this season, Welliver has accounted for 2,088 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Welliver chats about the excitement of Marcus clinching a fourth straight playoff appearance, moving from Seattle to Dallas, his wide receivers and the two NFL quarterbacks that he inspire him.
SLM: Congrats on Marcus’ victory against Plano. Take me through the ebbs and flows of that game.
CW: There were just weather problems all throughout Dallas. Our game got delayed by an hour and a half. It was definitely pouring and it wasn’t a night to throw the ball, but we still threw the ball.
I had a clean pocket. I felt pretty comfortable because I came from Washington. Me being from Washington, all I did was play football in the rain. So, I was pretty used to it. I felt that I had an advantage compared to some other quarterbacks. I was calm, picking apart their defense and leading us down the field to score.
SLM: With the victory, Marcus clinched a fourth straight playoff berth. How much did it mean for your teammates and coaches?
CW: It was definitely a super cool thing. This was the fourth year in a row for Marcus and I just wanted to keep the streak alive. It was really great for everyone.
SLM: Plano was held to 246 total yards in that game. Describe how well Marcus’ defense played that night.
CW: Our defense is really good this year. They’re holding teams to minimal points. When we a turnover or score, they’ll go ahead and get it, or sometimes they’ll score for us. I’m grateful that we have a great defense.
SLM: What was it like growing up in the Seattle area and now playing football in Texas?
CW: It’s definitely different. I never played high school football in Washington. I moved here my freshman year and missed my freshman year due to COVID. But it is a huge difference in competition between Washington and Texas. We didn’t have football when COVID first started in Washington until March of my freshman year. I left a couple of months before the season started there.
SLM: Last season, you split reps at quarterback with Marcus alum Jaxxon Warren. This season, you are the top quarterback for the Marauders. How you describe your experience playing under center for Marcus?
CW: Last year, I would go in once for every two drives. This year, I feel way more comfortable. I feel more confident. It’s nice knowing that it’s my team now and I get to lead the guys out on the field playing football on Friday nights.
SLM: At what point this season did everything begin to click for you?
CW: It was after the first game of the season when we played Highland Park. We lost that game, but offensively, we did awesome. Highland Park was a very good team. We came out super strong. We were scoring a lot. I was seeing the field well and everything was running slow for me.
SLM: Marcus has a plethora of talented wide receivers with Isaac Khattab, Ashton Cozart, Phillip Ponds, Aidan Grummer and Karic Grennan in the fold. How would describe the chemistry that you have with those players?
CW: I definitely have some good targets. They make my job easy. They’ll go up and get the ball. Isaac and Ashton are two of the best route runners in Dallas. Ashton is fast and can out-run the other team. It’s nice having them out there.
SLM: Name a couple of quarterbacks that you look up to.
CW: I’m a big fan of Josh Allen and Tom Brady. Josh Allen is my height and can move around. I feel like me and Josh Allen have a lot of similarities in how we play the game.
SLM: Do you have a favorite song that you listen on the day of a game?
CW: Usually, right before games, I listen to country music. I don’t have a favorite song, but I love Cody Johnson.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.