Election day is quickly approaching and there’s several items on the ballot that Lewisville voters need to consider, so here are some things to know before you head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Check your registration status
Before heading to the polls, make sure you are registered to vote in the upcoming election. You can check your voter registration status by logging on to theTexas Secretary of State’s website. Unfortunately, the deadline to register to vote has already passed for the Nov. 8 election.
Voter ID requirements
When going to vote, you will be asked to present a photo ID at the polls. Texas voters can present a Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS, Texas Handgun License issued by DPS, United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph, United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph, or United States Passport (book or card).
Voting in person on Election Day differs by county and for North Texas, some counties allow voters to cast their ballots at any polling site while others require you to vote at a specific location. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and if you are in line to cast your vote after the polling place closes, you are still eligible to cast your vote. Take a look at eligible polling places for Lewisville residents below.
DeLay Middle School Small Gymnasium
2103 Savage Ln. Lewisville, TX 75057
Macedonia Ministries Fellowship Hall
702 S. Mill St. Lewisville, TX 75057
Responsive Education Solutions of Lewisville Training Room A
101 Waters Ridge Dr. Lewisville, TX 75057
Victorious Life Assembly of God Fellowship Hall
2671 MacArthur Blvd. Lewisville, TX 75067
Vista Ridge Bible Fellowship Auditorium
2345 TX-121 BUS Lewisville, TX 75067
Round Grove United Church Fellowship Hall
249 E. Round Grove Rd. Lewisville, TX 75067
Durham Middle School Small Gymnasium
2075 Edmonds Ln. Lewisville, TX 75067
Creekside Elementary School Cafeteria
901 Valley View Dr. Lewisville, TX 75067
Lewisville High School Theater Foyer
1098 W. Main St. Lewisville, TX 75067
Lewisville Municipal Annex Community Room
1197 W. Main St. Lewisville, TX 75067
Killough High School Room 137
1301 Summit Ave. Lewisville, TX 75077
Valley Ridge Elementary School Gymnasium
1604 N. Garden Ridge Blvd. Lewisville, TX 75077
Garden Ridge Church of Christ Fellowship Center
102 N. Garden Ridge Blvd. Lewisville, TX 75067
Hedrick Middle School Barbara Hamrick Community Room
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
