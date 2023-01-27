MVP - 1
all-area football_UPOY Jaydan Hardy.jpg

Whether it was a tackle, pass break-up, punt return, rushing attempt, pass reception, or a pass attempt, Hardy has been the ultimate Swiss-army knife for the Farmers.

Named the co-most valuable player of District 6-6A, Hardy contributed in so many facets of the game for a Lewisville team that won its first outright district championship since 2001 and went four rounds deep in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. He had 44 rushing yards with two rushing touchdowns, caught 10 balls for 190 yards with three scores and threw a pass for 22 yards. Defensively, Hardy, a safety, recorded 42 tackles with seven pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments