McKenna Brand
Michael Horbovetz

When the Lady Leopards began the 2022 season, Brand was one of just two players on Lovejoy's roster who had seen playing time during the program's run to a ninth UIL state championship the previous year.

Brand was one of several capable defensive options for head coach Natalie Puckett to help spell AVCA all-region libero Ava Camacho. And as Brand took the reins of the Lady Leopards' defense for the 2022 season, her impact resonated to the point where she was recognized by the rest of 13-5A as the district's co-MVP.

