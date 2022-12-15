When the Lady Leopards began the 2022 season, Brand was one of just two players on Lovejoy's roster who had seen playing time during the program's run to a ninth UIL state championship the previous year.
Brand was one of several capable defensive options for head coach Natalie Puckett to help spell AVCA all-region libero Ava Camacho. And as Brand took the reins of the Lady Leopards' defense for the 2022 season, her impact resonated to the point where she was recognized by the rest of 13-5A as the district's co-MVP.
It's a rare accolade for a libero but one befitting of the year Brand had patrolling the back line for the state-ranked Lady Leopards. She totaled 628 digs for the season, good for almost five per set. Her effectiveness was in full force on Oct. 4 with 29 digs in just three sets against Melissa. Two weeks later on Oct. 21, she dug 31 balls in a four-set win over rival and fellow area power McKinney North.
Brand contributed in other areas with 36 aces or 84 assists, and her presence was vital in helping Lovejoy both clinch a share of the district championship and advance to the regional semifinals.
And she'll be a big reason why the Lady Leopards should remain in the thick of the Class 5A title picture once again next fall.
