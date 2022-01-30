OUR NEIGHBORS: Pulling off a surprise engagement turns out to be a walk in the park

Like many of you over the past nearly two years, my wife, Elizabeth and I have found needed escape from the world around us in the beautiful local parks and outdoor recreational space that dot the landscape of the Metroplex.

You can only walk around the same streets and sidewalks in your neighborhood so much, and the dozens of parks in our area offer a variety of activities for the adventurous and tame at heart. One of our family's favorite outdoor escapes is Arbor Hills Nature Preserve located off of West Parker Road in Plano.

Located on the western border of Plano, Arbor Hills Nature Preserve is a 200-acre park featuring vast areas of natural beauty for walking, jogging, hiking, orienteering, and other outdoor activity. The preserve has a natural biofilter for cleaning surface run-off from the parking lot before it re-enters the groundwater tables. The observation tower gives a spectacular view of the city.

So, this Saturday, with the sun shining and the temperatures unseasonably warm for January, I decided to burn off a few calories and a little stress and take my camera on a stroll around the preserve. It has been several months since I had last visited, and nature' beauty is a little tempered in the winter months with the tree barren of leaves and the green varied shades of brown instead of green.

What I love about Arbor Hills is that you can stay on the paved walkways, or adventure through the woods on dirt trails that are marked so you can find your way. The trails provide a little more seclusion from the crowds, while those who may want a little more of a stable walking surface will be more comfortable on the paved paths, but you will have to dodge people, pets and bicyclists.

The park features a designated off-road cycling trail (approximately 2.8 miles), natural unpaved trails for pedestrians only - open dawn to dusk (approximately 3 miles), and a paved recreational trail (approximately 3 miles).

But my favorite feature of the park is the observation deck, which gives you a bird's eye view of the park. It was on my walk to the observation deck that I came across a group of four young men, who were pacing around the entrance.

"Would you mind if we kept the deck closed for a few minutes," one asked as I approached. "My friend is going to propose to his girlfriend."

Of course, I didn't mind. Actually, even better, I wanted to see if I can surprise both the groom-to-be and bride-to-be with a little news coverage of the event. A few minutes later, one of the groom's friends said to the others, "They are coming, one minutes away."

And then appeared David Schneider and Lauren Ellis. David, 29, is a resident of Richardson, Texas, and Lauren, 23, is from Belton, Texas. They met while serving in the youth ministry together at Watermark Community Church.

David and Lauren entered the outlook deck, walking down the long wooden bridge and waiting for Lauren was a table with flowers and a Bible. David then turned to Lauren, went down on one knee and popped the question.

And, of course, Lauren said yes. A photographer friend of theirs, Katherine Lopez, was there to document it all, as well as a newspaper and local news website owner who just happened to be walking by on a random Saturday morning.

David and Lauren were kind enough to let me also talk with him, and share their love story with you. And my favorite little nugget they shared was not only was Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 the day of their engagement, it was also the first day that they told each other that they loved each other.

"We were waiting to tell each other those words until we knew that they meant forever," Lauren said. "And now they do. He loves me, and I love him."

And I love finding stories like David and Lauren's to share with you.

We have learned many lessons this decade in just a few short years. Life is too short. Don't take life for granted. Love thy neighbor.

And take time to enjoy the outdoors, and take advantage of our great parks and nature preserves. You never know what you will find, maybe even that pulling off a surprise engagement is truly as easy as a walk in the park.

Congrats on your engagement, David and Lauren!