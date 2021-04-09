What are the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
Facilitating the timely distribution of vaccines to those residents who are seeking access to them is a pressing issue facing the city. We must listen to the business community and evaluate how we can help them to recover from the pandemic. As a result of more employees working from home, many companies and businesses have adjusted their need for office spaces, resulting in buildings that are not fully utilized. Updated zoning requirements could be considered to adapt to these challenges. Business development is more important than ever, so we need to aggressively recruit and attract large and small businesses to Plano and be creative and fair in our incentives.
With less than 5% land undeveloped in Plano, I will continue to carefully evaluate and balance land-use requests, limit high-density developments, promote quality growth, protect our suburban lifestyle and preserve our quality of life in this City of Excellence.
How do you feel about the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception? How do you think it should respond to Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
As the first councilmember who started using face masks last year, I understood the importance of responding to COVID-19 swiftly, at the same time protecting businesses from fines, as small businesses suffered greatly during the pandemic. I am very happy with our city’s response to the pandemic. The staff has worked hard dealing with all the challenges and all data shows we have done very well.
The city is following Governor Abbott’s recent executive order. So far the city’s approach to the pandemic was to keep things as simple and straightforward as possible. After the initial executive order, the city chose to move to the Governor’s order to help simplify the communications to our citizens and businesses. With the state, two counties and possibly a city order, we understood the potential for confusion or conflicts. We know our community wanted to be safe and the easiest way to get compliance was to keep things simple and understandable. Using a single order helped the city achieve that.
The city focused on compliance and redistributed city resources to help our citizens stay safe and know the rules. An example was our friendly park monitors. Having recreation center staff and librarians walking trails and monitoring parks allowed our parks to remain open throughout the pandemic. Additionally, the city focused on communications and implemented a call center with library staff to answer the questions from our citizens and businesses. Plano also focused on timely updates to our website as well as social media to keep up with changes.
Last, when the vaccine became available, the city again focused on communications and utilized public private partnerships to deliver vaccines to the community. We know many citizens wanted the vaccine as soon as possible. The city has two vaccine hubs that are delivering approximately 2,500 shots per day and is providing resources to assist in these operations. Additionally, Plano Fire-Rescue worked to deliver shots to some of our senior communities.
What are your thoughts on the previous Plano Tomorrow plan and its surrounding controversy?
The controversial Plano Tomorrow Plan was approved during one of my opponent’s tenure on the Planning and Zoning Commission. He supported the plan and also voted for over 10,000 high-density apartments while on P&Z. Before its passage at P&Z, the Plano Tomorrow Plan was overwhelmingly opposed by residents who had attended numerous work sessions and submitted hundreds of surveys indicating their preferred development type was single-family homes. Time and time again, Plano residents have expressed that high-density, multi-family dwellings were the least desirable use of land, citing increased traffic, school overcrowding and loss of the suburban neighborhood lifestyle.
Within two weeks of adoption of the Plano Tomorrow Plan in 2015, more than twice the numbers of needed signatures were collected on a referendum petition to allow citizens to vote on repealing the ordinance. However, the City Secretary rejected the petitions and eventually some citizens sued the city. The case was in court for five years. Hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars were spent by the city in legal fees to thwart the will of the people. After all of the city’s appeals had been overturned, the courts finally ruled that the petition was valid, and it was sent to the new City Council. Due to my election and the new makeup of the council, the City Council unanimously voted to withdraw the Plano Tomorrow Plan on August 5, 2020. It is good we moved on.
In the 2010-2019 decade, out of the 12,400 units of new construction built in Plano, that is 8,400 units were multi-family. Along Preston Road and Ohio Boulevard, there are 11,000 units of multi-family already. Including recently approved projects, nearly 40% of housing in Plano is multi-family. How many more should we have? Should high density be the only means of new growth for Plano.
Balance and quality is the key. This election on May 1 will determine the direction of the new plan that the city will adopt: will we remain the Plano suburb that we all love and moved here for? Limit high density growth has always been one of my main campaign platforms and I have consistently voted to limit high density projects while approving certain high quality ones like Collin Creek Mall Revitalization project.
Help me to be your next mayor so I can continue to represent you and advocate for land use that promotes quality growth and more employment opportunities.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
I am the only Mayoral candidate who has City Council experience. Prior to my election on Council, I had served on many boards and commissions in the City, Plano ISD and Collin County and I am enrolled in the Leadership North Texas program, which trains and prepares leaders for the whole North Texas region.
My campaign’s core competencies are our Policies and Track record. What sets me apart from my opponents, is that I have a proven track record of fulfilling my campaign promises. Here’s a list of the major achievements so far:
∙ Public Safety:
I always support our law enforcement. I have signed the “Back the Blue” pledge and Keeping Plano Safe is my #1 platform issue. I am very honored to have received the endorsements of Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner, and all four Collin County Constables, and numerous endorsements from current elected officials, such as State Senator Angela Paxton, House Representatives Matt Shaheen, Jeff Leach, Candy Noble, Scott Sanford, County Judge Chris Hill, Allen Mayor Ken Fulk, Collin College Board Of Trustee Fred Moses and many more.
∙ Taxes
Immediately after my election, I voted to stop property tax increases, by passing an effective tax rate for the first time in 24 years. That means, existing homeowners in Plano as a whole, had their city taxes flat even when their housing values appreciated. Prior to my council election, property taxes went up 40% in five years for existing homeowners.
∙ High Density
I also consistently voted to limit high density projects. In the last decade between 2010 and 2019, Plano’s new construction was 12,400 units, out of which 8,400 (=68%) were multi-family. Regarding new development, ‘balance and quality’ is the key. With less than 5% undeveloped land left, I will continue to vote for the best use of land that benefits Plano residents and bring in more jobs to Plano.
∙ Transparency and Integrity
During my tenure on council, I authored and passed the Code of Ethics Ordinance, bringing transparency and integrity to the City Council. This Ordinance requires an automatic recusal vote from a council member if he or she received a large campaign donation from a developer or anyone with a financial interest coming before the council. Not only is this a landmark ordinance, which other cities are trying to follow, but it also removes financial obstacles that made it difficult for the average citizen to run for office and participate in civic engagement. It will have positive impacts on future councils for many years to come.
∙ Traffic:
I have always voted for street improvements and relief for traffic congestions. I supported repairing potholes, adding new turn lanes, and investing in signal synchronization technology. I voted to expand the new asphalt overlay piloted on Independence Parkway between Parker Rd. and 15th street, because it improved the driving experience for residents in Plano.
∙ Diversity
Plano is a diverse city and our people are what make us great. As a minority woman and a first generation Asian American immigrant, I am uniquely positioned to lead our diverse city by fostering respect for all cultures, so that we can serve all people with continued excellence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.