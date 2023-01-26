Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 3.53.19 PM.png

Ingram was the heartbeat of the Wolves’ defense, earning a spot on the all-district first team after leading all of 6-6A in tackles with 103 during his senior campaign.

Ingram had a knack for generating turnovers as well, forcing five fumbles and recovering three to along with one interception, six sacks and a blocked field goal on special teams.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

