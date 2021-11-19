The manner in which the last two minutes of the first half of Thursday’s game unfolded for the Coppell girls basketball team against Class 3A’s No. 8 Winnsboro gave third-year head coach Ryan Murphy a case of déjà vu.
The struggles that the Cowgirls had defending the Raider offense, as well as a mental lapse that created a steal and subsequent layup for Winnsboro, reminded Murphy of the youthful moments that his team had at times last season.
But deep down inside, Murphy had a gut feeling that the maturity of his team would kick in it at some point. That experience surfaced in the third quarter. And did it ever help to turn things in the Cowgirls’ favor.
Coppell demonstrated better poise with the basketball and that led to easier scoring opportunities for the Cowgirls, who erased a seven-point deficit just 23 seconds into the third quarter to earn a 65-53 win in the Coppell Tip Off Classic.
“The first half was a struggle and we closed the second quarter as bad as you can close it,” Murphy said. “But I thought the second half, they adapted to every adjustment that we made. We had some really good close-outs. India (Howard) battled the way that she knows how to in the paint. I think this game made us better."
Better is an understatement.
Coppell has started the season 6-0 with three of those wins coming against a state-ranked team. Thursday’s win over Winnsboro marked the third time in a span of six days that the Cowgirls have knocked off a top-15 team. Coppell also topped Class 5A’s No. 15 Highland Park 41-37 and 3A’s No. 14 Edgewood 66-57.
Coppell is currently unranked. Cowgirl sophomore guard Isabella Spiller said that it would be nice to see Coppell be recognized by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for its early-season success, but she isn’t one to get caught up in the chatter.
"I don't really pay attention to the rankings,” she said. “I guess us winning and everything that we do, the rankings will come to us. We all knew that the time that we put into the weight room would pay off and it is."
Spiller played a key role in Coppell’s come-from-behind win against Winnsboro. The Cowgirls made a more concerted effort in the second half to make the extra pass to an open player. Spiller knocked down three 3-pointers in the third quarter as Coppell turned a seven-point deficit into a 42-35 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Spiller finished with 15 points.
“The team was doing everything that we had talked about at halftime,” she said. “We perfectly executed everything that we did that we were told to do. We've seen a lot of progress. Last year, we wouldn't have done that.
“This was a big game. Last year, we lost to them and this year, we were like, 'This isn't happening again. We're going to go to 6-0. We want to go 9-0 by the end of this tournament.’ I think that everybody worked together and got the things done that we needed to do."
Howard was also instrumental in keying Coppell’s comeback. The Cowgirl senior forward was given the assignment of defending Raiders junior forward Faith Acker, a 6-foot-1 space eater in the front court for Winnsboro. Howard didn’t play in last year’s game against Winnsboro. But, she more than held her own against Acker on Thursday, surrendering just eight points on four free throws and two field goals.
"(Acker) pushed us all over the floor last year and I think that she had 13 offensive rebounds,” Murphy said. “Today, she's fighting for position, but she wasn't gaining a whole lot of ground. India made her shoot contested shots and she made her earn them."
Howard contributed 12 points for Coppell. Junior Waverly Hassman scored 18 points to pace the Cowgirls, followed by 14 from junior Jules LaMendola.
To commence the Coppell Tip Off Classic, the Cowgirls rolled to a 71-19 rout of Burleson. The tournament concluded Saturday with the place games.
Coppell will return to action at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at McKinney Boyd.
