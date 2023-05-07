Avery Brown Little Elm

After an ACL injury sidelined Little Elm senior Avery Brown for her junior season, she helped to lead the Lady Lobos girls basketball team to its first appearance in the regional final and this spring, qualified for the Region I-6A meet in the discus.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Prior to her senior season, Little Elm’s Avery Brown had only competed in one track and field meet in the discus and shot put.

Brown’s freshman season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then an ACL tear that she suffered her junior season in a preseason basketball tournament forced her to miss all of District 5-6A play.

