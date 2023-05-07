Prior to her senior season, Little Elm’s Avery Brown had only competed in one track and field meet in the discus and shot put.
Brown’s freshman season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then an ACL tear that she suffered her junior season in a preseason basketball tournament forced her to miss all of District 5-6A play.
It was the start of a long recovery for Brown.
It wasn’t until a year later when she was fully healed. But her focus at the time of surgery was to get ready for basketball. Brown was finally medically cleared to resume basketball activities last August and was fully cleared to play without any restrictions last October.
Brown more than made up for lost time. She appeared in 32 games, averaging 2.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in what was a historic season for the Little Elm girls basketball team. Brown helped to lead the Lady Lobos to their first district title since 2002 and later their first appearance in a regional final.
When the basketball season had ended, Brown began training for track and field. But because of Little Elm’s extended playoff run in basketball, she was unable to compete in the first couple of meets of the season and had only a few meets to prepare for the district meet.
Brown had people by her side to get her ready for track and field, including Little Elm head track and field coach Todd Dailey, her father, Chris, and her mother, Jenna. Chris is Avery’s throwing coach. Both Chris and Jenna competed in track and field while attending Wheaton College (Ill.).
Despite having limited experience competing in meets, Brown saw all of her hard work pay off this postseason. She placed second in the district meet, and then at area, had a personal-best toss of 120-6 to earn third place and qualify for the Region I-6A meet.
After graduation, Brown will play basketball and track and field for Oklahoma Panhandle State University.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Brown chats about her injury, Little Elm’s historic season in girls basketball, qualifying for the regional meet in the discus, parental support and what she liked about Oklahoma Panhandle State University.
SLM: Considering how very few meets and practices that you've had for track and field, how exciting was it to qualify for the regional meet in the discus?
AB: You can definitely see that I haven't got a lot of time. A lot of the girls that throw farther, this is their one sport. Not having any practice really because my freshman year gone because of COVID and then with my ACL, it was hard to catch up to everybody.
SLM: How hard was it to have to watch from the sidelines while you recovering from your ACL injury?
AB: It was a very depressing time in my life. I've never been the kid that sits on the bench. I'm usually one of the kids that contributes on the court. So, it was very difficult for me. But I still tried to support my teammates. I came to track meets to support them. But it's hard for me to not be able to get in there and do something.
SLM: Describe the feeling when you got back onto the basketball court following your injury.
AB: It was terrifying. The first time, I had to close down a girl, this is exactly what happened when I tore it. Let's hope it stays. When you get past that fear, you try and play your best. I'm still not 100% and I don't know if I ever will be again, but I'm going to try.
SLM: Describe the feeling of helping to lead Little Elm's girls basketball team to the regional final for the first time.
AB: It was awesome. We've never stayed in a hotel and got to have team breakfast. It was great energy. We came into that game and it came down to two points. It was upsetting, but for me, it was time to get into track. I had to get back into the weight room and couldn't lift anything when I first got back in, but I tried.
SLM: What allowed you to acclimate yourself to the discus so quickly after that long setback?
AB: I've done the discus since the seventh grade. I've had great teammates that have helped me get through it and support me. My dad, my coach have always been there to support me and be as good as I am. I did completely different footwork from my district to my area meets. I PR'd four feet farther than what I had been doing.
SLM: How did you get into the discus?
AB: My first discus coach was my mom in middle school in seventh grade. That was the first time that I threw the discus. She works at Walker Middle School. She used to work at Lakeside Middle School, where I went. I hold the school record in Lakeside. Then my dad took over. Since the beginning of June my senior, I've gained 19 feet, from 101 to 120 feet.
SLM: What have your parents meant to you for your track and field career?
AB: They're always out with me on the weekends. They encourage me. They come to every meet. My mom takes off from work to come to every meet, even if her principals don't like it. My dad is always there. Coach (Todd) Dailey has always been very supportive, even when he's running meets like the Lobo Invitational. He'll always come over.
SLM: What did you like about Oklahoma Panhandle State University?
AB: My basketball coach is very supportive. He's been keeping up to date on what I've been doing. My track coach has also been in contact with me. They want me to go very far and able to get these leadership qualities now and take it into their programs.
SLM: What are you going to miss about Little Elm High School?
AB: I'm going to miss the people, the coaches that have always been there for me, all of the people that have supported me. I have gotten so many text messages from people leading up to the regional meet, saying, 'I support you and you've got this.' Even in basketball, the entire community came out to support us. I'm going to miss the hometown feel.
