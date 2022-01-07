Plans are moving forward for two single-family residential developments in Little Elm.
In its Thursday meeting, the Little Elm Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend four final plats and one preliminary plat for the Valencia on the Lake and Spiritas Ranch developments. If approved by Little Elm Town Council, the final plats would establish a total of 445 single-family residential lots for the Valencia and 693 single-family residential lots for Spiritas Ranch.
The latter project, a 545-acre development expected to hold 2,135 single-family houses, has been the subject of frequent deliberation by the commission and council. Spiritas Ranch is also reserving property for a future Denton ISD school and a fire station, and is expected to include an extension of FM 4931, whose stretch along Spiritas Ranch is proposed to be named Ryan Spiritas Parkway.
While Valencia on the Lake already has 1,300 single-family homes, developers have been working to add more lots to its 448 acre-stretch along Rockhill Parkway by Lake Lewisville.
