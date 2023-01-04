Now that the calendar has flipped to 2023, leaders of the Town of Little Elm and Little Elm ISD are looking forward to continued growth in the community in the new year.

“Next year will be an exciting one for the Town of Little Elm,” Little Elm Town Manager Matt Mueller said. “We will continue to work to manage our phenomenal growth and continue forward, providing an exceptional quality of life for our residents and further developing as a premier destination for visitors.”

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

