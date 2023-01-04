Now that the calendar has flipped to 2023, leaders of the Town of Little Elm and Little Elm ISD are looking forward to continued growth in the community in the new year.
“Next year will be an exciting one for the Town of Little Elm,” Little Elm Town Manager Matt Mueller said. “We will continue to work to manage our phenomenal growth and continue forward, providing an exceptional quality of life for our residents and further developing as a premier destination for visitors.”
The town has dedicated significant resources to growth in public safety for 2023, Mueller said. Town officials will design a new public safety facility near 380 and 720, which is expected to house Fire Station Number 4 and a police substation.
The town is also anticipating significant growth in its regional and community events by adding new events and enhancing existing events to help bring additional visitors to Little Elm’s growing restaurant and entertainment district, The Lakefront, Mueller said.
“Youth sports will also be a focus in 2023 as we work to complete the Lakeside Sports Complex, which will include three new youth softball fields, additional practice space, basketball, tennis and pickleball courts, and a walking trail,” he said. “This facility will join two other unique parks projects, including the Cottonwood Park project, giving us a wonderful lakeside park, and The Lawn at the Lakefront, another special gathering place for the community that includes a playground, turf field, event space, and a performance pavilion.”
When it comes to Little Elm ISD, Superintendent Daniel Gallagher and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Learning Dr. Penny Tramel provided statements focusing on the passage of the November bond and plans for Spring 2023.
"With the passage of the November bond, we are extremely excited about planning for the construction of elementary school number seven which is planned for the Lakewood Village community and the expansion at Little Elm High School,” Superintendent Daniel Gallagher said. “We are grateful to the community who supported the bond that will help support the growth we are seeing in each of our schools. Exciting things are being mapped out in 2023!"
"In the spring of 2023, we are looking forward to reopening the tabLE restaurant at Little Elm High School,” Dr. Penny Tramel, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Learning said. “Before COVID, the students in the advanced culinary classes who provided menu items for the restaurant served the community every Thursday. We had quite the crowd each week because they quickly gained a reputation for providing high-quality food for the ultimate dining experience. We are also working on making our curriculum overview documents known as ‘Year at a Glance’ documents, more student and parent friendly. This will promote a better understanding for parents and students of the teaching and learning in the classrooms, as well as connections that may be made outside of school, therefore, strengthening our home/school/life connections in learning. Ultimately, we want transfer of learning into students' lives, more clarity and rigor in our classrooms to promote students having enriched learning experiences and greater student success."
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
