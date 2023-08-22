Whether it was at Little Elm or North Garland, second-year Lobos head football coach Joe Castillo has always put a premium on the development of his players. But even more important to Castillo is all of the time that he has cherished building relationships with his coaching staff and players.
However, the latter proved to be a struggle at times last season. Castillo was hired by Little Elm on May 17, 2022, just one day before school let out for the summer break. He had three months to prepare for the start of the season and that same amount of time to get to know his new team following a 10-year stint coaching his alma mater, North Garland.
“When you don’t know all of the kids’ names in the program, that’s never a good thing,” he said. “I always felt like I had no connection at times. I feel a lot more connected with them this year; a lot of heart-to-heart talks, a lot of encouragement, a lot of ‘this is how it’s going to be.’ The kids have taken to it in the time that we’ve had together. I’ve been very proud of their efforts during the summer.”
With five returning starters on offense and just four on defense, Little Elm has several holes to fill from last season’s team that finished 2-8.
Little Elm also lost last year’s starting quarterback, Kellen Tasby, to transfer as the Tulane commit is now at Prestonwood Christian. The good news for the Lobos, as well as every football team in 5-6A, is that each program will have a new starting quarterback. Senior Devin Deluna and sophomore Thomas Adams are battling it out to earn the starting job for Little Elm.
Senior wide receiver/strong safety Prince Ijioma has been a vocal leader in practice. He will be a primary target in the passing game. Ijioma finished with 227 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season.
Castillo has also raved about sophomore wide receiver Carlton Mims.
The strength of Little Elm will be its power running game. The Lobos will be led by senior running backs Jaydon Perine and Semaj Jordan-Rector, who combined for 10 rushing touchdowns and 1,176 rushing yards last season.
Paving the way will be senior offensive lineman Logan Ford and Jayden Howard.
Defensively, Little Elm will count on senior linebacker Osa Adonri and senior defensive end Tre Volel to guide the Lobos.
