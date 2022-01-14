With a new year now in effect, Little Elm is gearing up to expand and renovate its existing infrastructure as population and economic growth in the city continues.
Below are three road projects that are slated to start or be completed in 2022.
U.S. 380 expansion
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) started reconstruction of U.S. Highway 380 on Monday, the agency announced.
“The improvement project will improve mobility by increasing capacity and reducing congestion, bring the roadway to current safety design standards and improve pedestrian access to businesses and schools in the corridor,” TxDOT said.
The $140 million project is expected to continue through 2025. A representative of TxDOT will present a more detailed update on the project to the Little Elm Town Council in its Tuesday meeting.
FM 423 landscaping
Aesthetic improvements are underway for Farm-to-Market 423 and will be done by TxDOT in partnership with the town of Little Elm. Under this endeavor, landscaping improvements will be added to the state highway’s median along its stretch between Eldorado Parkway and Little Ranch Road.
This landscaping overhaul is part of TxDOT’s Green Ribbon Project, which has a stated objective of “improv[ing] the visual character of highway corridors and minimiz[ing] the negative impacts of air pollution.”
Hillside Beach/Lake Trail manhole
Contractors will install a sewer manhole around the intersection of Hillside Beach Drive and Lake Trail Drive. The construction will take place from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1.
Town officials have advised that this will impact traffic in the intersection’s immediate vicinity, with a stretch of Hillside Beach Drive’s northbound lane slated to close.
