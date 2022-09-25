There is a wide range of exciting events to keep The Colony and Little Elm residents busy this weekend, with activities ranging from festivals to music to golf. Take a look below to help finalize your week and weekend plans
OktoBIERfest
Grandscape’s second annual OktoBIERfest is this Thursday, Sept. 29. The event includes a Bier Crawl with 10 bier samples from Grandscape’s favorite restaurants, beer cheese popcorn from Triple T’s, traditional German competitions, and plenty of snacks, games and entertainment. Standard tickets for the event are $35 and VIP tickets are $45. Participants must be 21+. More information can be found on Grandscape’s website.
Little Elm Fall Bash
Kickoff the fall season at The Cove at The Lakefront with its Fall Bash on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include duck races, large bubble entertainment and more. Ducks for the race are $5 per duck for members, $23 per duck for non-members and $19 per duck for children and seniors. This price includes admission into The Cove for the day. Prizes for the duck race include memberships, cabana rentals, birthday parties and more. Tickets can be purchased on The Cove at The Lakefront’s website.
Ascendant LPGA
From Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, The Colony is hosting Ascendent LPGA. The tournament is only open to the public Thursday through Sunday, but it officially begins on Monday, Sept. 26. The event is almost an all-day affair each day, with plenty to offer such as the Truck Yard at LPGA or the Family Fun Zone. More information can be found at www.ascendant lpga.com.
Top Band at Little Elm Park
The Lakefront Concert Series presented by the Little Elm Chamber of Commerce is coming to an end. On Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8 to 10 p.m., the community can come enjoy live music from Top Band. Locals are encouraged to bring a chair and a cooler and sit on the Lawn at Little Elm Park for a few hours of live entertainment. The event is free and open to the public.
Trust: Author Talk with Hernan Diaz
From 8 to 9 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 29, join The Colony Public Library as it hosts Pulitzer Prize finalist and PEN/Faulkner Award winner Hernan Diaz. Diaz is the author of “In the Distance and Trust” and holds a Ph.D. from NYU and edits the Spanish-language journal Revista Hispánica Moderna at Columbia University. This virtual conversation requires registration which can be done through the library’s website.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
