Fall is in full swing with plenty of events and activities to do before the winter months roll around including fall festivals, final Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, live music, and more. Take a look at the events below to help you finalize your weekly plans.
Fall Fest at Grandscape
All weekend long, Grandscape is hosting its Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 12 to 4 p.m. The event will include live musical performances, craft and food vendors, fall-themed carnival games, a petting zoo, train rides, and photo opportunities at the Grandscape Pumpkin Patch. The event is open to the public, but tickets will be available for purchase to participate in carnival games, the petting zoo, train rides, and the pumpkin patch.
‘Pumpkin Hollow’ at Little Elm Park
From Thursday, Oct. 13 through Saturday, Oct. 15, the Lakefront in Little Elm will be hosting “Pumpkin Hollow” at Little Elm Park. On Thursday, the event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday, the event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. The event features a haunted trail and hayride and more information for the event will be posted soon onhttps://lakefrontlittleelm.com.
Little Elm 633 Run
Little Elm ISD is hosting its second annual 633 Run honoring fallen Little Elm Police officer Jerry R. Walker. The event is on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 to 11 a.m. The run will begin at Lobo Stadium and participants will run through the trails of Little Elm. Participants can choose to run in a 1-mile Fun Run, a 5K, or a special 6.33 mile distance to honor Officer Walker’s badge number, 633.
Tejano Music Festival
For the final event of the month for Hispanic Heritage Month, Grandscape is continuing its celebration with its first annual Tejano Music Festival. This Thursday, Oct. 13, there will be a live concert featuring Chente Barrera Y Taconaza on the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage and Lawn. The family-friendly concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Trivia night at Lava Cantina
If you’re a big fan of “The Office” and love trivia, Lava Cantina is hosting a Late Night Rooftop Trivia night on Friday, Oct. 14, starting at 11 p.m. Lava Cantina does several special themed Late Night Trivia evenings and admission for the event is free. The restaurant will also have live music which can be heard throughout the venue.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
