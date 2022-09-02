A variety of live music opportunities and other local festivities fill the calendar this week for Little Elm and The Colony. Listed below are just a few opportunities for locals to become engaged within the community.
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Grandscape kicks off its Sunset Jazz Series, featuring saxophonist Vandell Andrew. This family-friendly concert starts at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on to enjoy the show.
Tinman Social’s grand opening was last week, which means it’s the newest place for Little Elm residents to visit. The venue offers a variety of activities including bowling, axe throwing, ping pong, cornhole and many more. It seems to be the next best place for locals to gather whether it’s celebrating a birthday, attending a group event or company gathering.
The Little Elm Chamber presents the Lakefront Concert Series, kicking off with their first musical artist this Saturday, Sept. 10. From 8 to 10 p.m. at the Little Elm Park, community members can come and enjoy live music from Local Yoakum. The next concerts in the series are on Sept. 17, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.
This upcoming Saturday, Sept. 10 at The Colony Five Star Complex is “Everybody’s Favorite Barbecue and Hot Sauce Festival.” The festival begins at 4 p.m. featuring live music and inviting the community to enjoy the aroma of traditional barbecue. Tickets for the event are $22 and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair.
If you’re looking for even more live music to fill up your weekend, Grandscape is hosting Spazmatics on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. and Infinite Journey on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. Both concerts are free and open to the public.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
