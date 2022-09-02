5_Things_LittleElm_Colony.jpg

A variety of live music opportunities and other local festivities fill the calendar this week for Little Elm and The Colony. Listed below are just a few opportunities for locals to become engaged within the community. 

  • On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Grandscape kicks off its Sunset Jazz Series, featuring saxophonist Vandell Andrew. This family-friendly concert starts at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on to enjoy the show. 

  • Tinman Social’s grand opening was last week, which means it’s the newest place for Little Elm residents to visit. The venue offers a variety of activities including bowling, axe throwing, ping pong, cornhole and many more. It seems to be the next best place for locals to gather whether it’s celebrating a birthday, attending a group event or company gathering. 

  • The Little Elm Chamber presents the Lakefront Concert Series, kicking off with their first musical artist this Saturday, Sept. 10. From 8 to 10 p.m. at the Little Elm Park, community members can come and enjoy live music from Local Yoakum. The next concerts in the series are on Sept. 17, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1. 

  • This upcoming Saturday, Sept. 10 at The Colony Five Star Complex is “Everybody’s Favorite Barbecue and Hot Sauce Festival.” The festival begins at 4 p.m. featuring live music and inviting the community to enjoy the aroma of traditional barbecue. Tickets for the event are $22 and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair. 

  • If you’re looking for even more live music to fill up your weekend, Grandscape is hosting Spazmatics on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. and Infinite Journey on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. Both concerts are free and open to the public.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

