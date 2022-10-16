5_Things_LittleElm_Colony.jpg

Whether you’re an avid runner or more of an indoor person, there are quite a few options this week for activities and events happening in Little Elm and The Colony. Take a look at the top five activities and events this week to help finalize your schedule for October 16-23. 

The Colony Half Marathon and Green Dragon 5-Miler

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments