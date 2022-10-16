Whether you’re an avid runner or more of an indoor person, there are quite a few options this week for activities and events happening in Little Elm and The Colony. Take a look at the top five activities and events this week to help finalize your schedule for October 16-23.
The Colony Half Marathon and Green Dragon 5-Miler
On Saturday, Oct. 22 starting at 8 a.m. in Stewart Creek Park, runners of all skill levels are invited to race along the beautiful shores of Lewisville Lake. This is the 10th annual The Colony Half Marathon and Green Dragon 5-Miler and is a flat course in a tranquil and natural setting. All proceeds go to support cancer awareness and benefit Angels Fall Up to support cancer research. To find out more on the event and register, visitwww.thecolonyhalf.com.
Whiskey Wobble
Join the Little Elm Chamber of Commerce for its first annual Whiskey Wobble featuring five Lakefront restaurants and five distilleries. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22. Check-in for the event is at Town Hall from 4 to 4:45 p.m. and will start at 5 p.m. There are two ticket options: a $75 ticket that includes whiskey tastings, batched cocktails, appetizers, a swag bag and transportation or a $30 that includes appetizers and transportation only. Features restaurants and breweries and a link to sign up can be found on The Lakefront at Little Elm’s website. Participants must be 21 years old and show ID at check-in.
Blacklight painting
Visit The Colony Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to create your very own blacklight painting. This is a come-and-go program and is the only one of its kind for the month where participants can create their very own glowing masterpiece. The event will take place in the multi-purpose room and is recommended for teens. Registration is not required and the activity is free.
Fitness class at Grandscape
Rockbox Fitness is coming to Grandscape to offer a free class on the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Lawn & Stage at Grandscape. The event will be on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a fitness class for everyone at any experience level. For more information, visit Grandscape’s website.
Monthly luncheon
The Little Elm Chamber of Commerce is helping new businesses to be better prepared through improved business planning and marketing through an innovative online service called SizeUp Little Elm. The service is available for free to all local entrepreneurs on the Little Elm Chamber website atwww.littleelmchamber.com. The event this month will be at the Little Elm Recreation Center, catered by Slingin Pizza and will feature guest speaker Mario Ubalde with Sizeup.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.