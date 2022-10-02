There’s plenty to do in Little Elm and The Colony this week with opportunities to listen to live music or spend time getting to know your neighbors through community events. Here are five activities and events to attend to fill up your week.
Tejano Music Fiesta
Grandscape continues its live music entertainment with a new weekly music festival called the Tejano Music Fiesta to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. This week features Joe B. and Project IV on Thursday, Oct. 6. The music goes from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage and Lawn. Tickets to the event are free and it is open to the public, however VIP tickets can be purchased for $25.
Adult Night at The Cove
The Cove at Lakefront is inviting Little Elm adults for an adult night at the Cove. The event will be this Saturday, Oct. 8 from 7 to 10 p.m. and is a way for adults to enjoy a drink in the lazy river at the water park and watch games on television. The event is free for members and $15 for nonmembers.
Country Close Up
For all country music lovers, Grandscape is offering live music from Jordan Davis during its Country Close Up event. The live music will go from 7 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 and the venue will offer attendees plenty of food and drink opportunities. The event is at the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage and Lawn and is free and open to the public.
The Colony National Night Out
Join The Colony Police Department’s National Night Out program on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The event will take place at The Colony Police Department from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and will also host an Open House and Touch-A-Truck Event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the department’s headquarters.
Talk with Little Elm Superintendent
The Little Elm Rotary Club is hosting Daniel Gallagher, the Superintendent for Little Elm ISD, at its next gathering on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. Gallagher will discussthe upcoming bond election and how it benefits the Little Elm schools. The meeting will be at Flix Brewhouse located at 1660 FM 423, Little Elm. The event is free and open to those who are looking to build their professional network.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
