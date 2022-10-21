Election day is approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 and on the ballot is the Little Elm ISD Bond Proposition. Here are five things you need to know about the bond election and how it may affect you.
What is a bond?
A bond is similar to a home mortgage. It is a contract to repay borrowed money with interest over time. Bonds are sold by a school district to competing lenders to raise funds to pay for the costs of construction, renovations and equipment. Most school districts in Texas utilize bonds to finance renovations and new facilities.
Bond funds can be used to pay for new buildings, additions and renovations to existing facilities, land acquisition, technology infrastructure and equipment for new or existing buildings. Bonds cannot be used for salaries or operating costs such as utility bills, supplies, building maintenance, fuel and insurance.
School districts are required by state law to ask voters for permission to sell bonds to investors in order to raise the capital dollars required for projects such as renovation to existing buildings or building a new school. Essentially, the voters are giving permission for the district to take out a loan and pay that loan back over an extended period of time, much like a family takes out a mortgage loan for their home. A school board calls a bond election so voters can decide whether or not they want to pay for proposed facility projects.
What is proposed in the Little Elm ISD bond proposition?
The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees called a bond election in the amount of $289.5 million to be brought before voters on Nov. 8, 2022. The bond proposition will be for safety and security equipment in the amount of $13,200,000 to upgrade door locks on all classroom doors, install weapon detection systems, apply security window film, and add barriers and fencing to vulnerable areas.
The bond will also be for construction and renovations in the amount of $247,250,000 for high school additions and renovations, elementary school #7, and elementary school #8. It also covers districtwide improvements in the amount of $29,050,000 for installing improved technology infrastructure, purchasing new buses, replacing playground equipment and play surfaces, fine arts addition and orchestra instruments, and interior and exterior updates.
How will the proposed bond affect my taxes?
The LEISD tax rate is not projected to change as a result of this bond election. For anyone over 65 years old, the bond election will not affect their taxes if they have applied for and received the Age 65 Freeze on their homestead. By law, school taxes cannot be raised above their frozen level.
Where can I vote in Little Elm?
If registered to vote in the Little Elm ISD boundaries, residents can vote at the Little Elm Community Center Community Room, the Paloma Creek HOA – Creekside Clubhouse in the Main Clubhouse, and the Little Elm ISD Administration Building in the Competition Gym.
What days and times will the election be?
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The application for ballot by mail deadline is Oct. 28 and early voting for Denton County begins Monday, Oct. 24 and goes through Friday, Nov. 4.
