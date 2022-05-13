Temperatures soaring into the 90s this week remind us that summer is fast approaching and if you are planning a local escape from the heat with a dip in a lake or want to enjoy soaking in the rays on a beach than you might consider a trip to The Lakefront in Little Elm along Lake Lewisville.
The Lakefront in Little Elm features a sandy beach that will allow you to put your toes in the sand and imagine you are at a beach oasis — that just happens to be right here in North Texas.
Here are a few tidbits to know before you go:
Like beer and BBQ? There is an event for you
One of the first big events of the summer season is the 2022 Little Elm Craft Brew & Que Festival on Saturday, June 4 from 4-9 p.m.
Tickets for beer sampling are $30 each ($40 at the door) for 12, 2-ounce samples and a commemorative pint glass. Parking will be $10+fee per vehicle ($20 at the event) and anyone with a season parking pass is covered. Wine lovers can also have fun!
New to Little Elm Craft Brew & Que this year is a VIP BBQ Experience. Meet and greet owners/pitmasters of Hurtado Barbecue and Tender Smokehouse in Aubrey, and sample some great BBQ from 3-4 p.m. right before the Brew & Que kickoff.
Catch a fish or two
If you enjoy casting a lure and catching a fish or two, the Lakefront in Little Elm is perfect for you. Make sure your fishing license is up to date, bring some bait and a pole and try your luck either on the shores or from your boat, kayak or paddleboard.
Paddle, paddle, paddle!
Speaking of paddleboarding, DFW Surf has a location on site at The Lakefront in Little Elm for you to rent kayaks and paddleboards. Lake Lewisville and the Lakefront in Little Elm location is a hot spot for novice and experienced kayak and paddleboard enthusiasts, and DFW Surf has what you need to get started if you do not own your own equipment.
Just relax on the beach
Little Elm Beach is a picture-perfect sandy beach on the shores of Lake Lewisville. Ten beach volleyball courts overlook the lake, and the beach has one of the largest open swim areas in North Texas. Purchase food and drinks from Lakefront Grill, order delivery from or take an eFrog to a local restaurant, or bring your own food.
Some more information
The Lakefront in Little Elm property features several walking and nature trails, along with trails dedicated to bikes. It is also a pet-friendly park, but dogs should be on a leash. Fire pits are available at Little Elm Beach, and there are courtesy life jackets for kids if needed. Want to learn more, go to www.lakefrontlittleelm.com.
