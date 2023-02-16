Little Elm Animal Shelter.jpeg

The Little Elm Animal Shelter received a surprise gift a few weeks ago — a donation from an 8-year-old boy.

In lieu of gifts for his birthday, Olivier Morgan asked for donations to the Little Elm Animal Shelter. Friends and family came through, gifting dog and cat toys, food, and many other items that the local shelter needed. Morgan delivered the items a few weeks ago.

