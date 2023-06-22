On June 15, Little Elm alum Karrington Jones returned to the high school where she starred on the volleyball court to play in an alumni match. Jones’ team won the match, 3-1.
Success went hand-in-hand for Jones during her playing career with Little Elm. She led the Lady Lobos to their first playoff appearance in 12 seasons her senior season. That same season, Jones was named the most valuable player of 14-5A after leading the district with 485 kills and adding 60 blocks, 427 digs and 44 service aces.
After starting eight matches her freshman season and 25 as a sophomore at Texas Tech, Jones was limited to three matches her junior season because of COVID-19. But Jones said that things happen for a reason and she utilized that time away from the court to reflect on her athletic journey and her mental health.
It was just a minor setback from what came to follow. Jones worked hard every day during quarantine in order to be ready for her next opportunity. She was named to the all-Big 12 second team her junior season after she finished third on the Red Raiders in kills (221) and led Tech in hitting percentage at a .358, in addition to 90 blocks.
Jones wrapped up collegiate career last fall as a fifth-year senior, playing in all 29 matches. She had a career-best 14 kills in Tech’s victory against UT-Rio Grande Valley.
Jones ended her Tech career with the sixth-most blocks in school history.
These days, Jones is playing volleyball internationally. She recently returned to the U.S. after she played one season for Club Alianza Lima (Peru) and her next professional opportunity will take her to Portugal, where she has inked a contract with S.C. Braga.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Jones chats about being back at Little Elm, playing through the COVID season, finishing sixth in career blocks at Tech, her new pro contract with S.C. Braga and advice that she has for people trying volleyball for the first time.
SLM: How does it feel to be back at Little Elm High School?
KJ: It's so nostalgic. It's cool to see how things are being renovated. It does look like a brand-new place.
SLM: How tough was the COVID season for you while you played for Texas Tech?
KJ: That year was horrible, but honestly, everything happens for a reason. It got me to where I am today. It was really just COVID. We had close contacts back then. Even if people around you had COVID, we had to quarantine. I had COVID twice and I had three close contacts. So, I ended only playing three games in that season. It was insane.
SLM: What did you do to keep yourself game-ready?
KJ: Honestly, staying game-ready wasn't the hardest part, only because I was so eager to get on the court. Anytime I was able to, I was ready. Of course, it was a lot of prayer, a lot of self-reflecting. 'What is this trying to teach me? How can I grow from it?’
SLM: What does it mean for you to be in the top 10 all-time for most career blocks for a Texas Tech volleyball player?
KJ: As a middle blocker, your No. 1 job is to defend. My assistant coach, Jon Wong, I owe him all of the credit for my blocking and my fundamentals as a middle blocker. He stayed on me and made sure that I was never satisfied with where I was and I was able to hit that mark.
SLM: What do you miss about Texas Tech?
KJ: The people, for sure. The wins and losses don't matter as much. It was the connections that I made.
SLM: How did you land the professional contract with S.C. Braga?
KJ: Any time that I try to pick a team that I'm going to play on, it's about if they care for the athlete as a whole. Do they care about my mental health, my body, because my body is my money maker.
Once I finished up my season in Peru, my agent worked to get me my next deal and they said that they had wanted me before I had ever started playing. Someone that showed me a lot of interest meant a lot and having a better offer is what made me decide that is where I want to be.
SLM: What have you heard about Portugal?
KJ: I've heard that the Portuguese food is amazing. The good thing about Portugal is that they all speak Portuguese, but they also speak English. The language barrier won't be as big.
SLM: What advice would you give to someone that is trying volleyball for the first time?
KJ: Never cut any corners. You always know right from wrong. Trust your conscience. Never get satisfied. Always work hard with where you want to be.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.