Little Elm’s Karrington Jones returned to her alma mater of June 15 for an alumni volleyball game.

On June 15, Little Elm alum Karrington Jones returned to the high school where she starred on the volleyball court to play in an alumni match. Jones’ team won the match, 3-1.

Success went hand-in-hand for Jones during her playing career with Little Elm. She led the Lady Lobos to their first playoff appearance in 12 seasons her senior season. That same season, Jones was named the most valuable player of 14-5A after leading the district with 485 kills and adding 60 blocks, 427 digs and 44 service aces.

