Little Elm senior forward Kaylee Worth is captaining the Lady Lobos’ late-season push to what they hope will be their first playoff berth since 2020.
And while Worth has been a driving force all season as one of two captains for the Lady Lobos, she is just thankful to be playing soccer. She suffered her first of two ACL tears during a club team practice in the weeks leading up to a showcase tournament in Las Vegas. Her second injury came during a game against Denton Braswell her freshman season.
It was a long road back to just being able to get back to playing the game that she loves. She said there have been times when the injury is fresh on her mind, adding that it is “definitely a mental challenge in some games,” but she has worked hard to try to overcome that mental hurdle. Worth knew at the start of this season that her knee was back to feeling “120 percent.”
Worth not only came back this season with a clean bill of health, but with an added role for Little Elm: co-team captain, a role that she shares with senior midfielder Addisyn Brown. It has been a successful comeback for Worth, who has five goals and four assists. She started the season in the midfield but was moved to forward halfway through the season.
On Tuesday evening, Worth was on the field against Braswell, the same team that she suffered a torn ACL three years ago. Worth helped to lead Little Elm to a 2-0 win from Carrico Stadium. In that game, junior forward Danielle Quintanilla accounted for both Lady Lobo goals.
Little Elm has one game remaining in the regular season, Tuesday at home against District 5-6A champion Allen. The Lady Lobos are tied with Denton Guyer for fourth place. Little Elm will need to defeat Allen and for Guyer to lose to Prosper Rock Hill to make the playoffs, as the Wildcats own the tiebreaker over the Lady Lobos (goal differential).
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Worth chats about Little Elm’s push for a playoff berth, how much pride she takes in her current role as a team captain and her first memories of playing soccer.
SLM: Good to see you having success on the field after the two ACL tears. Your team is in a two-team battle with Denton Guyer for the final playoff spot from District 5-6A. What will it take for the Lady Lobos to make the postseason?
KW: It really comes down to showing our team. We have overcome a lot of adversity to get here. We've worked hard. We've worked collectively. Each goal means everything, but it also means that we've got to lock in for the next play and play until the end whistle.
SLM: Little Elm’s biggest win of the season was a 2-1 victory against Guyer on Feb. 21. What was so good about that game for the Lady Lobos?
KW: It was the biggest game of the season. The energy was insane. It was crazy from everyone on the field to everyone on the bench to everyone in the stands. It was electrifying and it felt so good to be on the pitch that day.
SLM: You are one of two team captains for Little Elm, along with senior Addisyn Brown. What does that role mean to you?
KW: I've learned a lot from my peers and the captains that came before me. Also, my coaches. They've really encouraged me to be the best captain that I can. Embodying this role is very important to me because I feel like if I can bring something every game, then everybody can bring something.
SLM: You mentioned all of the showcase tournaments that you’ve competed in. How much have those events prepared you for high school soccer?
KW: The showcases for my club team are really intense because there are a lot of college coaches out there. We've played everything from regionals to nationals, including the Scott Diamond Showcase, where a lot of people are out there and playing hard. That atmosphere is different than high school but there are still a lot of challenges.
SLM: What are your first memories of playing soccer?
KW: I have always had a ball, whether it is in my hands when I was a baby. I started when I was 5. My uncle and my mom are really big influences. My uncle plays in the NASL — Cody Ellis. Right now, he is coming off an ankle injury, but he is formerly of the Dallas Sidekicks. It's really exciting but also really nerve-racking because he has high expectations for me. I feel like I have a lot to look up to.
