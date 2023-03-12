Kaylee Worth Little Elm

Little Elm senior forward Kaylee Worth has the Lady Lobos in the hunt for their first playoff berth since 2020.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

Little Elm senior forward Kaylee Worth is captaining the Lady Lobos’ late-season push to what they hope will be their first playoff berth since 2020.

And while Worth has been a driving force all season as one of two captains for the Lady Lobos, she is just thankful to be playing soccer. She suffered her first of two ACL tears during a club team practice in the weeks leading up to a showcase tournament in Las Vegas. Her second injury came during a game against Denton Braswell her freshman season.

