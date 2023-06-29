American Legion Post 182.jpeg

American Legion Post 182 officer for the 2023-2024 legion year. Shellie White, 4th district commander and standing far left, conducted the induction ceremony. Post 182 officers from left: commander Darren Weir, adjutant Bill Roebken Jr., vice commander Jim Schlebach, judge advocate Bill Roebken Sr., chaplain Wanda Muldoon, historian Ray Oliver, and post service officer Mark Olsen. Not pictured: sergeant at arms Ed Cox and finance officer Hank Hisel.

 Courtesy of Jim Manning

American Legion Post 182 in Little Elm is composed of veterans who have volunteered their time to help the community for over 15 years.

Post 182 recently elected new officers for the 2023-2024 period, which includes commander Darren Weir, adjutant Bill Roebken Jr., vice commander Jim Schlebach, judge advocate Bill Roebken Sr., chaplain Wanda Muldoon, historian Ray Oliver, post service officer Mark Olsen, sergeant at arms Ed Cox and finance officer Hank Hisel. Shellie White, 4th district commander, conducted the induction ceremony.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments