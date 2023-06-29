American Legion Post 182 officer for the 2023-2024 legion year. Shellie White, 4th district commander and standing far left, conducted the induction ceremony. Post 182 officers from left: commander Darren Weir, adjutant Bill Roebken Jr., vice commander Jim Schlebach, judge advocate Bill Roebken Sr., chaplain Wanda Muldoon, historian Ray Oliver, and post service officer Mark Olsen. Not pictured: sergeant at arms Ed Cox and finance officer Hank Hisel.
American Legion Post 182 in Little Elm is composed of veterans who have volunteered their time to help the community for over 15 years.
Post 182 recently elected new officers for the 2023-2024 period, which includes commander Darren Weir, adjutant Bill Roebken Jr., vice commander Jim Schlebach, judge advocate Bill Roebken Sr., chaplain Wanda Muldoon, historian Ray Oliver, post service officer Mark Olsen, sergeant at arms Ed Cox and finance officer Hank Hisel. Shellie White, 4th district commander, conducted the induction ceremony.
Bill Roebken Jr. is the adjunct for Post 182 where he serves as a record keeper, works on memberships, and makes sure all Post 182 contacts are up-to-date with activity information.
“Being in the American Legion has allowed me to meet some outstanding people,” Roebken Jr. said. “There are some who spend an immense amount of time dedicated to upholding everything the legion stands for. They are from posts all across Texas. There are also many people who support the American Legion that have never served in the military.”
Roebken Jr. went into the Navy after a few years of college and wanted a chance to travel the world. His longest deployment was six months and he spent four years in active duty and two years in reserve.
When asked what Independence Day meant to him as a veteran, Roebken Jr. was focused on appreciating the freedoms that residents of America have and how many take this freedom for granted.
“They should thank all veterans and our active duty military personnel for that freedom,” he said.
American Legion Post 182 is a quiet, behind-the-scenes group, but remains an active part of the Little Elm community.
Community activities include participating in events such as Pumpkin Hollow, the Rotary Club’s Pancake Breakfast, involvement in parades and the town of Little Elm’s “Adopt-A-Street” programs. Post 182 volunteers also take care of the area near the Little Elm Veterans Memorial Bridge and maintain the flags and monument in front of Little Elm Town Hall.
“Post 182 has many different types of involvement with our local community,” Roebken Jr. said. “The main purpose of the legion is helping local veterans with anything they need or getting them to the right place to get that help.”
On a broader level, Post 182 participates in the “Wreaths Across America” program and has a Boys State Program, overseen by Roebken Jr. With the help of donations, Post 182 sends students from Little Elm High School to Austin to participate in a week-long program to learn about the government. The program is aimed at students finishing up their junior year of high school.
“I really enjoy working with the Boys State Program,” Roebken Jr. said. “These sharp young men usually enjoy the trip and I know that it has changed the direction of some of these young men's lives. Nothing about it is military related or in any way suggests that they should join the military. Some have come back and totally changed what they believed their majors would be in college. Lawyers, politicians, historians, etc. I really enjoy hearing about their experience.”
For the future of American Legion Post 182, Roebken Jr. hopes to double the amount of members involved, getting more veterans in the community to volunteer their time. Any veterans interested in joining Post 182 can email Roebken Jr. at wjroebken@hotmail.com and questions about the post, donations, ways to participate, or activities are welcome.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.