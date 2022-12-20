Michelle Monk is one of the creators of the We Believe Association in Little Elm. The organization was created as a result of the effect the COVID-19 pandemic had on the economy and how people were struggling both financially and mentally. The goal of the organization is to provide support to underserved youth by meeting their mental, physical and social needs.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I am originally from the Midwest. I have been in DFW for 14 years and have lived in Little Elm for the past eight years. I have been a healthcare professional for 17 years, but I have recently taken on a new endeavor as a Realtor. I am married with one child, who attends school in the district.
Tell me about the We Believe Association.
We Believe Association’s Mission is to provide support to underserved youth by meeting their physical, mental, emotional and social needs. We provide the necessary essentials for them to thrive in society and with proper tools to enhance their potential. Our first program is Kick Stop Mobile Preloved Shop. The mobile truck is a store in which families can select new or gently used shoes and clothing to look good and feel good, despite their current economic situation. The community youth center is our visionary program that targets underserved youth in Collin and Denton counties in Texas, who need a safe place to grow into their full potential as humans. The youth we will serve have diverse needs: youth in our area need a place to come to feel safe, heard, free and empowered; a safe place in which their experienced form of trauma (from mental health needs, abuse, neglect, drug addiction or sexual abuse) can be addressed through qualified counseling, mentoring, and tutoring to help with healing; an atmosphere to decompress, socialize with friends who may have shared experiences and learn how to find their voice to express emotions positively; lastly, we want our youth to increase in confidence, self-esteem and understanding.
What is your favorite part about the organization?
Being able to service underserved families with my daughter and put smiles on those families’ faces when they receive a pair of shoes is priceless. My daughter gets to see firsthand and get a true understanding of how serving others is the greatest form of gratitude. Which is what our organization is truly about!
How can the community get involved with the organization?
We need exposure and support. Monetary donations are greatly appreciated. We would love for every family in Little Elm to know about the services We Believe Association has to offer. We are also looking for a commercial space to house our visionary project of a community center for youth. We can be found on social media at We Believe Association. Please follow and like our pages! You can also visit our website at www.webelieveassoc.org.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Little Elm?
I love to patronize our local restaurants. My daughter enjoys the movies so we spend quite some time at Flix Brewhouse. Unfortunately, I have not had the opportunity to visit Tinman Social but that place looks amazing. Definitely on my list to do!
How did you originally get involved in the organization?
We Believe Association was created as a result of the pandemic. A friend and I were sitting having a conversation about the impact COVID-19 was having on the world. Mainly, what was going on in the economy and how people were struggling both financially and mentally. Families were having a difficult time supplying their basic needs of shoes, clothes and food. We started brainstorming different ideas and solutions to help people. It needed to be something creative that was not already in existence. That is when the idea of a mobile shoe store was born. I wanted to be able to supply some resources to the families in the communities of North DFW. I started writing the vision for We Believe Association-Kick Stop Mobile Preloved Shop.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about serving and helping underserved youth. As a child, I felt isolated and alone because there were not many trusted adults around the community checking in on children and helping meet their basic needs. I want to provide youth with support and resources that I didn’t have as a child.
Who or what inspires you?
My mother inspired me. I inherited the trait of serving others from my mother, who I lost 14 years ago to a massive heart attack. She cared for and took in so many people. Seeing people hurting would take a toll on her to the point where helping them caused stress on her life. My mother’s heart was so big. I watched how she operated over the years and I chose to pick up where she left off by helping kids in the community.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Relax! Spending time with family and close friends is always enjoyable. I enjoy watching basketball and football. When I can find some time to get away, I like to travel.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to be involved in the community?
If you have a passion for serving others and want to make a difference in the community, just do it! The biggest thing you need to do is get involved and be consistent.
