Black History Month events, plenty of live music, and library activities are scheduled in The Colony and Little Elm this week. Take a look at five events worth attending in the Lakeside Journal communities during the week on Feb. 19.
African American Heritage - Quakertown story
The Little Elm Public Library is hosting the Denton County Traveling Museum for an African American Heritage Quakertown Story. The event is on Monday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. and attendees have the opportunity to learn about the history and development of Denton’s African American community known as Quakertown.
Y2K 2000s night at Rock & Brews
On Friday, Feb. 24 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Rock & Brews, enjoy Y2K 2000s music. Rock & Brews will be playing all of your favorite Y2K hits. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in the best throwback outfits to get into the spirit. Rock & Brews is located at 5351 Nebraska Furniture Mart Drive in The Colony.
Heart healthy workshop
Learn about your heart and how to keep it healthy at the Little Elm Public Library’s “Cholesterol Matters Be Heart Healthy” workshop this weekend. The event is presented by Agrilife and occurs on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10:30 a.m.
Black History Month at TCPL
Join the staff at The Colony Public Library and community member, author, and actor Hester Moore in celebrating Black History Month and learning about the challenges and triumphs of generations of African Americans. All activities will take place in the City Hall Annex building at 6804 Main St. on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. Contact the library for additional details at 972-625-1900.
Grandscape Black History Month Celebration
Join the team at Grandscape at the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage and Lawn for a free afternoon of soul on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 2 to 5 p.m. to celebrate Black History Month. The free event includes live music, musical trivia, photo opportunities, free items for the first 200 attendees, and black-owned food and merchandise vendors.
