LE election 2022
Election developments are surfacing in Little Elm throughout the remainder of 2022. While multiple elections (including two runoffs) took place in the town in 2021, at least two are on the horizon for this year.

Below are four significant dates that will impact Little Elm’s representation on the federal, state and city levels.

Friday, Feb. 18 (this past Friday)

The filing period for candidates looking to run in the races for Little Elm Town Council and Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees ended Friday at 5 p.m.

The candidates who have filed to run so far are as follows:

Little Elm Town Council

  • Jamell Johnson (Place 1, incumbent)
  • Dmitry Kaplun (Place 1)
  • Elizabeth Hopkins (Place 1)
  • Tony Singh (Place 2, incumbent)
  • Brian Rawlins (Place 2)
  • David Taylor (Place 2)
  • Lisa Norman (Place 4, incumbent)

Little Elm ISD

  • Ken Beber (Place 6)
  • Earl Ray Levingston Jr. (Place 6)
  • Mary Watkins (Place 6)
  • David Montemayor (Place 7, incumbent)

Tuesday, March 1

March 1 is the date of Texas’s gubernatorial primary election.

Among the many posts up for election is that of the U.S. House of Representatives’ District 26, whose incumbent Congressman Michael Burgess is running to reoccupy. Burgess, a Republican whose district includes Little Elm and surrounding cities in Denton County, faces four challengers in his party: Brian Brazeal, Isaac Smith, Raven Harrison and Vincent Gallo. No Democratic challengers are running for the congressional seat.  

Races for the Texas Senate and Texas House will also be on the ballot, including those for Senate District 30 (occupied by State Sen. Drew Springer), State House District 106 (occupied by State Rep. Jared Patterson) and more.

The primary ballot will also include state races for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Railroad Commissioner and more. Countywide races of note include those for County Judge (in which incumbent Andy Eads is running unopposed in his party) and various justices of the peace.

Saturday, May 7

This is the date of Little Elm’s general municipal election and will also include items for Little Elm ISD’s 2022 bond referendum.

Tuesday, November 8

This is the date of the 2022 midterm election, during which races for state and county positions will run in concurrence.

