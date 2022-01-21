Jerry Walker 633
Garrett Gravley / staff photo

The town of Little Elm Honored Det. Jerry R. Walker on Monday with a candlelight vigil observing the five-year anniversary of his death.

The solemn commemoration took place at exactly 6:33 p.m. in honor of Walker’s badge number, 633.

