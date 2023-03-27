Cara Blackmon plans events and festivals for the Town of Little Elm, which has always been a passion for her. She has the opportunity to blend creativity, logistics, attention to detail, and work to develop relationships to ensure town events run smoothly. She grew up in Coleman, Texas where she was able to pursue her passion for dance, music and theater, which led to her becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Cara Blackmon and I am the Special Events Manager for the Town of Little Elm. I am fortunate to have been in this field for almost 37 years. I am the proud mom of two adult children, Chandler and Cole, and the aunt of two nephews and one niece. We recently celebrated my daughter’s wedding to a wonderful man, and they are expecting their first child in the fall. The relationship I have with my sister and her husband is one I will always cherish. I am also the mom of two dogs and a parakeet. My family means everything to me. Planning events and festivals has always been a passion of mine and I am so blessed to do this.
What do you do in your role as special events manager for the Town of Little Elm?
In my role I plan all special events, work with sponsors, engage with multiple departments for the planning of town events, and assist outside organizations with their events. I am blessed to work alongside such an incredible team at the town of Little Elm.
What is your favorite part about your job?
Planning events is a special blend of creativity, logistics, attention to detail, and developing relationships. This applies not only to others in town departments but vendors and those in attendance. Being that I am a people person, I enjoy planning events since it involves so much interaction with a variety of individuals. It is a true pleasure to meet and work with so many others.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Little Elm?
So far – the Lakefront district! It is so special and unique.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I enjoy watching movies, listening to music, sitting on patios, and watching sports. Most importantly, spending time with family and friends – whatever that entails.
What are you passionate about?
My kids, family, music, sports, and clothes!
Who or what inspires you?
I am inspired by those who press on – those who find courage and positivity while demonstrating happiness and a true caring spirit in their day-to-day lives, despite circumstances. I am a Christian and I believe so much in the power of prayer.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
Interest in this career field grew and developed from my love of dance, music, and theater. That was my initial path as I obtained a master's degree in that field. However, it was a natural progression.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
The same thing that inspires me each and every day. I hope to be known as someone who truly cares and helps if someone needs assistance. I hope in those small ways, I can make a difference for others.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know!
I grew up in a small town of Coleman, Texas. We got to experience so much, from riding horses, to attending stock shows, to dance classes, and sports. I still have so many great friends from West Texas. I was brought up with a strong work ethic by my parents and grandparents, but we also had a lot of fun! A not so well-known fact about me – many years ago, I was a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader — it was life-changing for me. To quote the song "I’ve Had a Life that’s Good!"
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
