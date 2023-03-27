Lakeside profile 326.jpeg
Courtesy of Cara Blackmon

Cara Blackmon plans events and festivals for the Town of Little Elm, which has always been a passion for her. She has the opportunity to blend creativity, logistics, attention to detail, and work to develop relationships to ensure town events run smoothly. She grew up in Coleman, Texas where she was able to pursue her passion for dance, music and theater, which led to her becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.

Tell me a little bit about yourself. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments