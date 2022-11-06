The Colony and Little Elm have a wide range of events to bring in the fall season including carnivals, pumpkin workshops, theatre performances, and more. Take a look at the top five events happening in the Lakeside Journal communities the week of Nov. 6.
American Heroes event
On Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12, The Colony is hosting a free event beginning with live music, carnival rides and fair food. Saturday’s all-day affair starts with a Veterans Honor Ceremony followed by a carnival, car show, fair food, Heroes Ceremony, live headlining performances and a patriotic firework display. The event is free at The Colony Five Star Complex both days.
Pumpkin succulent workshop
On Thursday, Nov. 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Grandscape is hosting a pumpkin succulent workshop. Event goers are welcome to enjoy a cup of coffee, hot chocolate or a glass of wine while planting succulents in pumpkins to create a fall centerpiece. The event includes a succulent, pumpkin, and craft materials from Plant & Sip, a swag bag with a custom gold-plated jewelry charm from Creteation and a sample botanical soap from Soul Stonz, and more. Tickets for the event are $50 and can be purchased on Grandscape’s website.
The Colony High School theatre performance
The Colony High School will perform “The Little Mermaid” at the Theatre at The Colony on Nov. 10-13. The show will be at the Performing Arts Center located at 4301 Blair Oaks Dr., The Colony. Times for showings of the event vary depending on the day and tickets for the performance can be purchased on the Theatre at The Colony’s website.
Fall carnival at Chavez Elementary
The Parent Teacher Association for Cesar Chavez Elementary School in Little Elm is hosting their 12th Annual Fall Carnival at the elementary school on Friday, Nov. 11 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The carnival will have food, games, a silent auction, face painters, bounce houses, vendors, photo booths and more. Wristbands are $5 and allow attendees to play anything they want.
Veterans honor walk
On Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be an Inaugural Veterans Honor Walk hosted by the Town of Little Elm. The location for the event is at 500 Witt Road Little Elm, TX 75068 and pre-registration is encouraged. Any veterans who pre-register will receive a small gift. Pre-registration for the event can be done on the Town of Little Elm’s Facebook page.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
