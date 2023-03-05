The Colony and Little Elm have plenty of events going on this week to keep residents occupied including celebrating at The Cove, learning educational activities at the local library, or listening to live music. Here are five things to do in the Lakeside Journal communities this week.
The Cove is turning two luau
The Cove at The Lakefront is turning two and has invited the community to celebrate on Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be a luau and will be complete with hula dancers, face painting, a Fire Dancer, limbo contents, and Hawaiian crafts. For more information, visit www.thecoveatthelakefront.com.
Metal casting
Learn about metal casting at the Little Elm Public Library’s metal casting event on Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to make their own metal casting design after learning the basics.
Basic birding
Do you know the difference between a blackbird and a bluebird? Do you want to watch beautiful hummingbirds in your own yard? Then join The Colony Public Library with Master Naturalist Donna Cole on Thursday, March 9 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to learn about common birds in the area, get tips on identifying birds when you don’t know where to start, and learn how to attract birds to your yard using feeders and native plants.
Live music at Towers Tap House
Texas Throwdown Band will be performing live at Towers Tap House on Saturday, March 11 from 8 to 11 p.m. Texas Throwdown Band will bring the party with a combination of Texas style country, southern rock, and classic rock.
Unwound: A tribute to George Strait
Unwound, a tribute band to George Strait, takes over the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage and Lawn on Friday, March 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. Unwound brings the music of George Strait to you with the sights and sound that make you feel like you are at one of his shows. This show is free to the public and attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket, grab a beverage from The Colony Wine Bar, and enjoy the show.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.