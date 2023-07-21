Little Elm Town Council met on Tuesday, July 18 to receive an update from Little Elm Town Manager Matt Mueller on The Lawn at The Lakefront.
The Lawn at The Lakefront will be the centerpiece of Little Elm’s Lakefront development, Mueller said, and is located in the middle of a mixed-use area that has urban living and a shopping district.
The park is part of Little Elm’s Strategic Plan, which specifically covers the Lakefront district. The Lawn at The Lakefront is nearly complete, with concrete poured and the pavilion already finished, with playground turf coming next.
City staff had some recent changes in development for The Lawn at The Lakefront, so Mueller was not able to get as in-depth for council as he originally planned. More information is expected to be presented at the next town council meeting in two weeks.
One budgetary item that council will be considering is the addition of a video wall in the area. City staff usually rents video equipment for events, but Mueller said it makes more sense to purchase one and include it as part of The Lawn at The Lakefront project. At the first town council meeting in August, Mueller said he hopes to present more information on budget and placement for the video wall.
Right now included in the project includes a performance pavilion, artificial turf, playground surfacing, the water tower lighting package, lawn games and seating, and electrical and landscape lighting in place for an LED Christmas tree.
Project ideas still being sorted out include placemaking signs and the video wall.
City staff hopes that the majority of everything for The Lawn at The Lakefront will be complete prior to a ribbon cutting and celebration planned for Sept. 21. The ribbon cutting and celebration will be a four-day, extended event.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
