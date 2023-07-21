Lawn at The Lakefront 2.jpeg

A full view of the rending from The Lawn at The Lakefront in Little Elm.

Little Elm Town Council met on Tuesday, July 18 to receive an update from Little Elm Town Manager Matt Mueller on The Lawn at The Lakefront.

The Lawn at The Lakefront will be the centerpiece of Little Elm’s Lakefront development, Mueller said, and is located in the middle of a mixed-use area that has urban living and a shopping district.

Lawn at The Lakefront 1.jpeg

A look at the rendering for The Lawn at The Lakefront with plans to be completed summer 2023.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

