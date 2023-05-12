Hackberry Elementary School teachers pose with students on Coffee Cart Fridays where students prepare coffee for teachers as part of the fourth and fifth grade student council’s service project each Friday.
Hackberry Elementary School students prepare coffee for teachers as part of the fourth and fifth grade student council’s service project each Friday.
Courtesy of Ellen Rogers
Hackberry Elementary School students prepare coffee for teachers as part of the fourth and fifth grade student council’s service project each Friday.
Courtesy of Ellen Rogers
Hackberry Elementary School students prepare coffee for teachers as part of the fourth and fifth grade student council’s service project each Friday.
Courtesy of Ellen Rogers
Hackberry Elementary School teachers pose with students on Coffee Cart Fridays where students prepare coffee for teachers as part of the fourth and fifth grade student council’s service project each Friday.
Each Friday, Little Elm ISD's Hackberry Elementary School fourth and fifth graders who serve on the student council, create a make-shift coffee shop and deliver coffee to their teachers.
Ellen Rogers, reading specialist and leader of the student council, oversees about 20 fourth and fifth graders who make coffee as part of an ongoing service project that began in January. The idea came about in November 2022 from a video that Rogers saw on social media. She decided to pitch the idea to the student council and they thought it was a great idea.
“In the beginning, I was doing a lot of the coaching,” Rogers said. “I trained them all on the different jobs in the morning and I was coaching them along, but now I can walk in and they will take care of it themselves. They can anticipate what the next person needs. They know how to make it organized. They know how to depend on if someone's brewing the coffee, the other person is grabbing it to make the rest of it with the milks and it's pretty awesome.”
Students arrive around 7:30 in the morning and begin their jobs in the school’s make-shift coffee shop — from barista to filler to delivery, each student plays an important role to keep our shop going every Friday.
To start the service project, Rogers reached out to parents asking for donations of old coffee makers, and made a page on Donors Choose, which is an online donation page created specifically for teacher classroom projects. Soon enough, the school received a huge donation from the Sonic location in Krum, Texas, which helped give the student council a head start of coffees and syrups to make the drinks each week.
The coffee shop is now equipped with three instant brew coffee makers, a rack of flavored syrups and creams, a sink to wash dishes, and a variety of coffees and teas that staff can order from.
“The kids taking ownership over this has been amazing,” Rogers said. “They love coming to school Friday mornings. They get here 30 minutes before all the other classmates just to make coffee and then it's really made teachers happy. They tell me in the hallway ‘Fridays are my favorite day because I know that kids are going to bring the coffee, and they're gonna have a smile on their face.’”
When it comes to the continuation of Coffee Cart Fridays, Rogers said she hopes to continue it next year and has already been in the talks with upcoming fourth and fifth graders who want to be a part of the student council, but it will depend on how many donations she can get.
“Don't underestimate the age of kids to be helpful and to be leaders because these kids are anywhere from nine to 11 years old and the leadership and the ownership and the responsibility that they're showing, it gives you that faith in humanity,” Rogers said. “They care about other people. They want to do this for others.”
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.