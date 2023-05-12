Each Friday, Little Elm ISD's Hackberry Elementary School fourth and fifth graders who serve on the student council, create a make-shift coffee shop and deliver coffee to their teachers.

Ellen Rogers, reading specialist and leader of the student council, oversees about 20 fourth and fifth graders who make coffee as part of an ongoing service project that began in January. The idea came about in November 2022 from a video that Rogers saw on social media. She decided to pitch the idea to the student council and they thought it was a great idea.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

