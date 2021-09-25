Little Elm residents Becky Crouch and Dorothy Guillen are co-owners of Aubrey-based clothing vendor Hazel + Honey Boutique.
Specializing in women’s fashion, the boutique offers plus- and regular-size clothing in addition to jewelry and other accessories.
In this Q&A, Crouch and Guillen discuss, among other things, their friendship, knack for fashion and Ted Lasso.
How did you get into your line of work?
Becky Crouch: Fashion is something I have always loved. It really is a “hobby” for me. Not only do I get to shop for myself but for others. I love having the opportunity to work personally with our customers to make them feel beautiful.
Dorothy Guillen: We honestly just talked about it one day and I swear the next day, the ball was rolling. I love doing for others! So I love the customer service side of the business. Becky and I work great together because we have different styles so we are able to bring a variety of things so everyone is sure to find something!
From your experience, how has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the fashion industry?
BC + DG: We haven’t seen a huge impact with COVID-19 as the majority of our business is online, but we do have a space we opened in June where we do pop-up events and people can come and shop!
What sets Hazel + Honey Boutique apart from other clothing proprietors?
BC: We try and develop a personal relationship with our customers. We don’t want anyone to feel like we don’t know them. We want them to feel comfortable enough to come shopping no matter what shape or size they are.
DG: We carry all sizes, so you can be comfortable and fashionable no matter what shape or size! We also pride ourselves on quality and reasonable prices.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
BC: The friendship that Dorothy and I have developed.
DG: I agree with Becky – we have developed an incredible friendship. The growth we have experienced in under a year makes me very proud too and excited for the future!
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
BC: Yes – I grew up in a small town in Northeast Texas in a town called Honey Grove.
DG: Yes – I grew up in Mesquite and Forney.
What are some of your favorite local restaurants?
BC + DG: Anything Mexican is a favorite of ours! Our business lunches are usually always at a Mexican food restaurant.
What are your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
BC: We enjoy binging TV series. Right now we are watching Ted Lasso, and I am a reality show junkie when I’m the only one home.
DG: I am a Real Housewives of anywhere junkie, but I love Netflix too!
Tell our readers about your family.
BC: Andrew and I have two grown sons and two grown daughters as well as two beautiful granddaughters.
DG: Mark and I have three kids, a beautiful daughter and two handsome boys. They definitely keep us on our toes!
What do you want your legacy to be?
BC: Wow…this is really hard for me and it gets me a little emotional. I think I want others to know that when I love, I love hard. My family and friends are my life.
DG: I want to continue to build a life that my children and family are proud of. I want to work hard and continue to give more than I take. That is so important to me.
