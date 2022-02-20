Carol Goodman is a realtor with the SWR Group Keller Williams. An Air Force veteran, she is a member of Next Move Military, an organization of realtors whose stated goal is “to ensure every service member that wants to buy or sell a home is supported by agents who understand the unique circumstances and processes military clientele encounter.”
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
How did you get into your line of work?
After college, I served our country as an Air Force Officer. Never in a million years did I think I would stumble into the real estate industry, but you cannot always predict where or when you will discover what you’re meant to do in life. It was during my years serving as an Air Force Officer, that I grew to appreciate the real estate profession because I lived in four states and eight cities and was a homeowner at every move.
I grew to appreciate how valuable the real estate agent is to making sure there is a smooth buying and selling experience. I got my license in 2014 and for the first three years, I was a part-time agent in San Antonio. In 2017, I was promoted to executive vice president in my corporate job and moved to Little Elm and got remarried. I really didn't practice at all for the next two years. But in 2020, I was able to take a severance package and retire from my corporate career and it was then that I started pursuing real estate full time. It is an amazing career path that doesn't even feel like a job. I enjoy it so much.
From your experience, how has COVID-19 affected your industry?
In the very beginning, I felt like the housing market was frightened by COVID, but that quickly changed. The pandemic forced households to spend more time at home and this increased the demand for housing services and drew buyers into the housing market. That, coupled with the low interest rates, definitely “stimulated” (to put it mildly) the housing market. In addition, more people working from home has made people’s housing “must haves” changed. People want one or more home offices and more space for separation time. Lastly, in Texas, it has more people from out of state. People who can now work from home see the attractiveness of a state with no state income taxes and lower home prices.
Tell our readers about your military experience.
I spent 14 years as an Officer in the United States Air Force serving primarily as a Contracts Officer, supporting multiple commands to include Special Operations Command, Space Command and Logistics Command. In 2005, I was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service and team leadership while serving and the as the Chief of Contracts in Baghdad, Iraq. I supported over 40,000 Iraqi police officers and negotiated and managed $1.9B in contracts acquisitions for security, training, support and weapons products.
You mentioned that you help veterans achieve home ownership. What has this work specifically entailed?
The critical thing I do along with some other amazing veterans who work in the mortgage business is try and educate other brokers, realtors and even military members themselves.
But the biggest direct support to veterans and military members seeking home ownership is my affiliation with Next Move Military. Next Move Military is a unique group of real estate agents located around the country. Our goal is ensuring every service member that wants buy or sell a home is supported by agents who understand the unique circumstances and processes military clientele encounter. We have trusted and vetted referral network of real estate agents near every base/post.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
No, I am not actually. But I am married to one! I was raised on a farm outside the small town of Colquitt, Georgia with three siblings.
It was the Air Force that led me to Texas. I hung up my military uniform and settled in San Antonio until a job promotion, and my husband led me to Little Elm.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
Leo’s Brunch House, Hula Hut, Rockfish Seafood and Grill
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
Movies: An Officer and a Gentleman, Jaws, Steel Magnolias, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Top Gun
TV Shows: NYPD Blue
What does a typical day for you look like?
My typical day starts around 6 a.m. I wake up and watch some news, do a daily devotional, catch up on some emails or do my real estate social media post. Sometime between 7:30-9 a.m., I work out.
From 10 a.m. to typically at least 6 p.m., I am busy working on my real estate leads by either preparing for a listing appointment showing homes to buyers, meeting photographers or inspectors, negotiating and drafting offers and always marketing for leads.
Tell our readers about your family.
My family is large and wild, and I would not have it any other way. I raised five daughters/stepdaughters and one son who came to me by biological birth, by death or divorce.
In 2017, when my youngest graduated from high school, I remarried and got two more amazing stepdaughters. Lucky for me, all seven girls live in the DFW area. Four of the girls work here and are married raising their kids. They all live close to us.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I never really think about writing down what I want my legacy to be. I have some great characteristics and like anybody, I have some flaws. I want to be remembered as a person of faith, kindness, confidence and self-motivation. I want my children to see me as a mother that loved them infinitely and say that I always gave my all in anything I was doing. I hope that people who knew me when I was alive remember me fondly when I am dead. I want my grandchildren to remember me the way I remember my grandmother. And I can only hope to be half the person as my daddy and be adored the way people did him. My daddy loved everyone, and it is reflected in his memory.
